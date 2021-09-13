WARE SHOALS — A few dozen firefighters and their families walked down South Greenwood Avenue in Ware Shoals Saturday morning remembering the hundreds of sacrifices made 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
Dew still clung to the grass as walkers made their way from Ware Shoals High School to Katherine Hall and back beginning at 8:46 a.m., the minute the first tower was hit on 9/11.
Rodney Boyter, chief of Ware Shoals Fire Rescue, said his firefighters wanted to commemorate the anniversary and decided on the memorial walk.
Firefighters, police officers and other fire responders from Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties joined the walk.
“Sep. 11 was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, not just for first responders but just our nation as a whole as our freedom was attacked in such a heinous way,” Boyter said. “As time goes by, people tend to forget those moments and sacrifices that first responders made, the innocent lives lost, so we feel like it’s very important to take a moment every year to pause and reflect and to remember what happened that day.”
A memorial program at the high school followed the walk.
Steve Arsenault, chief of Western Laurens Volunteer Fire Department, said it was awesome to see all the people who came out to commemorate the anniversary.
“As a lifelong firefighter, it’s important to be able to remember the sacrifices that have been made as we remember these that have given their life, that have sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice, you know it continues to inspire us to continue to serve as they did,” Arsenault said.
“It inspires us to be better, to train better, to be better stewards with what God’s given us and to serve our communities better.”
9/11 tribute in HodgesThe Town of Hodges, as part of its Lights on Main tribute, put on a light show Saturday in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and for the first responders who answered the call that day.
The fire department grounds in Hodges hosted a patriotic event, with vendors, music and giant American flags hoisted atop the ladders of two fire trucks.
At 9:11 p.m., fire trucks, ambulances and police cars flashed their lights and turned on their sirens on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Staff writer Greg K. Deal contributed to the article.