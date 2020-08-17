On the corner of Grace Street and Grace Terrace, cinder blocks are stacked, providing a temporary foundation for a home that will be built on the premises of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
The church and Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity are partnering to build a home for Quarndra Battle-Ryan and her two children.
“I’m extremely overwhelmed,” Battle-Ryan said Sunday at the groundbreaking. “I’m thankful for God’s goodness and mercy.”
Before lifting shovels, Habitat Executive Director Stephen Baggett and Pastor Tony Hopkins with First Baptist spoke to a gathering beside the church.
“We have come together to celebrate this local family that today makes another step for the life-changing achievement of homeownership,” Baggett said. “Everyone traveling along Grace Street will see God at work for good in Greenwood through Greenwood Area Habitat and First Baptist Church.”
Hopkins spoke about the 150 year anniversary of the church and the partnership with Habitat.
“We are delighted, Stephen, to strengthen the partnership between First Baptist Church and Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins then presented a prayer shawl, which members of the church made.
First Baptist has supported Habitat since the organization started in 1988.
“Church leaders sought to identify a large project to mark the congregation’s long history of serving the people of our community, with the idea that the project would be the focus of the anniversary celebration,” Baggett said in an email before the groundbreaking.
Baggett explained the decision to build on church grounds.
“We want everyone to see there are many ways to take part in that work while staying safe, including by volunteering on a Habitat build,” Baggett said in the email.
While the church has been involved in many projects over the past 150 years, this project is special to the church.
“This is the first time we have undertaken to entirely fund and provide the volunteer labor for building a house,” Hopkins said. “We felt like if God has blessed you with being a church for 150 years, you should do something in your community to celebrate that.”
The home will be built at 722 Grace St. on church grounds, then moved to Mineral Avenue.
“This will be the first house actually on the old site of the apartments,” Baggett said. “The first house in that development will have been sponsored by a local church.”
The eventual location of the house will be across the street from another Habitat build, which started in March and is still in progress.
Baggett said the COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for the nonprofit.
“Our biggest challenge in the time of COVID-19 is manpower,” Baggett said. “We have historically been supported by a group of older volunteers, and those men and women, understandably, are staying home for now.”
Baggett said providing hope during dark times is what Habitat does.
“We want people to smile when they realize that a family’s life is being changed right before their eyes,” Baggett said. “To bring hope to those struggling during this difficult time.”