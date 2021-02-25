ABBEVILLE — Olin Henderson said he long planned to run for the city council when he retired.
That day came sooner than expected. He was fired from city service Oct. 7 in response to information that someone tampered with the electrical meter at his residence, 208 Hunter St.
“I can’t say much about it because I don’t know much about it,” he said Tuesday. Henderson is running for the District 3 seat that was vacated when previous Councilmember Trey Edwards was elected mayor. Other candidates running for the seat are Sandi Hood and John Sutherland. The election is March 9.
A Freedom of Information Act request filed by this newspaper with the City of Abbeville confirmed that Henderson, a nearly 30-year city employee, was terminated.
The report featured two photographs of a power meter that indicated evidence of illegal tapping of the line. According to the report, the pictures showed “a clearly visible altering of top side lug nut connections with additional cabling that showed the intentional bypass of the city issued metering equipment for residential power supply.”
“The bypassed cabling end point was not visually evident at the time of inspection, original utility supplied entrance cable dated 1984 and Bypassed cable dated 2009 was noted,” according to city paperwork. “The facts of tampering were present and confirmed by the utility director of electric supervisor and reported.”
“It wasn’t true,” Henderson said. He denied any knowledge of the tampering, or of how and when it was done. He said he had never opened the meter box. In the 10 years he owned the house, he had never had the power cut off in his name.
“It was kind of weird. Someone showed up at my house to take pictures of the meter,” he said.
The next steps happened quickly. Henderson, who now works in maintenance at an apartment complex, said he was fired.
“It was a five-minute thing. I was on vacation when it happened. You put in 30 years and they won’t even meet with you when it happens.”
No criminal charges were filed in connection with the case.
In South Carolina, an employer can let someone go without a specific reason, Henderson said, adding that he contacted people about labor laws but chose not to keep up with it.
“Working for the city and being on the council are two different animals,” Edwards said in a text message. “I know what happened and don’t interfere with the daily operations of the city.”
He added, “We have an amazing city manager (Blake Stone) that has to make hard decisions, but I stand behind his decisions.”
The firing ended a career in which Henderson served in public utilities in the electrical department and in various posts with the parks and recreation department.
His termination was a surprise, he said, but he was not angry.
It also conflicts with a series of glowing performance evaluations during his nearly 30-year career. A review of paperwork reveals a long line of favorable critiques of Henderson’s performance. “Dee is always at work and ready to work Always trying to learn new things. Great employee,” according to his last performance review in February 2020.
A review from March 2019 reads: “Dee is the hardest working and most dependable employee that the city has. He is always one time and I have to force him to take off. That is a work ethic second to none.”
A supervisor noted on Oct. 31, 2018 that Henderson donated 141.33 hours of his accrued sick time to another employee who was out of sick leave.
“Dee is one of the most dependable men that I have working with me,” a February 2017 performance review said. “Never is out and always does what is asked of him.”
Henderson’s performance reviews feature assessments such as “superior” and “exceeds expectations” throughout his career with the city.
Henderson received the house from his father in a house swap about 10 years ago.{div}He recalled his father working on the house years ago, even pointing out the brick walls that raise the house. The house was one of the first ones in the neighborhood with that use of bricks, he said.{/div}The case certainly didn’t affect his decision to run for the city council.
“To me, it wasn’t very well handled. It’s kind of like they want you gone,” he said. “They just hand you a piece of paper and that’s it.”
“I got nothing to say to any of them. You don’t have to work for the city to love it,” Henderson said.