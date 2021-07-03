Lake Greenwood was gleaming Friday night, lit by lights on boats and light from a 20-minute firework show commemorating the Fourth of July.
And area residents, by boat or by land, celebrated independence with food, live music and fireworks during the eighth annual Lights on the Lake.
“There’s nothing better to celebrate than living in America,” said Tony Curreri, one of the event’s organizers.
“And this brings everyone together and this is such an incredibly patriotic area of a patriotic state, and it’s really fun to see everybody gather together and swim in the water and play on the lake and enjoy the music and have a great time.”
Friday was the eighth year Connect Lake Greenwood has put on a fireworks show.
“There was a small kind of fireworks show out at Stoney Pointe and they wanted to get out of it so we said ‘let’s pull one off,’” said Jimmy Peden. That was 2014.
“So we didn’t know if we were going to have 20 people here, 200 or 2,000,” Peden said.
“And the first year … you couldn’t see anything but boats and this place was packed and we’re like ‘I think we caught onto something here.’”
The Jake Bartley band provided live music, and a variety of food trucks were on site offering barbecue, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes and more.
“It’s a good family event,” said Shonna Lee.
“It’s free, all they have to do is pay for parking, and it’s one of the best fireworks shows — in my opinion — in the state,” she said.
By the end of the night, lights from hundreds of boats shone on the lake’s surface.
“Lights on the Lake started out being about fireworks and it ended up being about boat lights. It’s such a cool effect,” Curreri said.
Peden mentioned that most years, he and Curreri stand on the stage. When they look out at the people and the boats all gathered, “it brings chill bumps.”