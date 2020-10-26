The smell of gas at Uptown hotel Inn on the Square led staff to call firefighters out to investigate.
A Greenwood Fire Department ladder truck blocked the portion of Court Avenue in front of the hotel Monday afternoon, while firefighters went inside through the building’s back door. Shift Commander Stewart McDonald said they called out Greenwood CPW to help look into the smell.
CPW officials used an air monitoring device and found an odor of gas in the lobby and kitchen. McDonald said a gas knob in the kitchen had been left on, leading the smell to spread.
The building was ventilated, and the guests were soon after let back inside without issue.