ABBEVILLE — Firefighter training got a $5,500 boost when county officials approved funding for a speaker for a training day which could bring up to 75 firefighters across the state to Due West.
Abbeville County Council approved a request from county Fire Marshal Tim Williams to fund a visit by Travis Howze to speak at the training day which is tentatively scheduled for June 25.
Howze was a member of the Charleston Fire Department in 2007 when nine firefighters were killed in a blaze, Williams said after Monday’s council meeting.
In a 2015 interview, Howze said he watched from outside as the building collapsed. He volunteered to help recover the bodies.
Nightmares started soon after, he said. Then came the drinking. Through therapy, he learned how to positively address the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder he was experiencing. Howse turned his attention to being a motivational speaker and a standup comic. He will speak on PTSD issues that firefighters can face.
This will be the fourth training day the county fire department has organized, Williams said. Firefighters from all across the state have attended the free events. Crowds usually number about 75 attendees; the largest crowd was 100 attendees. Firefighters have come all the way from Clarendon County. Staff with the local law enforcement and EMS are invited to the event.
“It gives folks a great opportunity to train and learn from each other,” he said. Abbeville County has up to 270 volunteer firefighters.
The all-day affair will be at Erskine College for classes and speakers. In the evening hours, there will be an extrication exercise. Different vehicles will be laid out and will require firefighters to use techniques to get victims out of the vehicles, Williams said. Practices will involve rolling, moving and shoring up vehicles.
The necessity of training comes into focus with firefighters’ workload. He said local firefighters handled more than 2,000 calls in 2021. So far this year, firefighters have responded to 700 calls.
After an executive session, the council approved a plan to transfer two high-mileage sheriff’s office vehicles to the Calhoun Falls Police Department.
Calhoun Falls Police Chief Tim Richey said he talked Tuesday morning to Sheriff Ray Watson and hopes to pick up the vehicles next week. The department is back to full staff, but it had no spare vehicles if one broke down. With the hiring of three officers, the department is providing 24-hour coverage to the town.
“I can’t express my thanks enough to the county, the sheriff and the sheriff’s office. They will be a great asset to us,” Richey said about the vehicles. “High mileage or not they will be greatly appreciated.”