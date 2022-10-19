A.J. Lawson sustained serious injuries after his moped collided with an SUV last week. Lawson has since had to undergo multiple surgeries. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses.
A Coronaca firefighter is on the road to recovery after a crash last week.
A.J. Lawson, 21, was injured Oct. 11 in a collision at the intersection of Stillwell and Rock House roads, according to the state Highway Patrol.
During a phone interview Monday, Lawson’s mother, Jennifer, said her son was doing better and was getting prepped for surgery on his right arm, elbow, and shoulder. Lawson sustained broken bones in both legs and arms as well as injuries to the right shoulder, a concussion and various bumps and bruises. He has had at least one other surgery since the crash.
Lawson has been a member of the Coronaca Fire Department for a little more than a year. Coronaca Fire Chief Woody Owensby said doctors were confident that Lawson will recover, but the journey could be long.
“All we’re doing is sitting and praying,” he said.
Jennifer describes Lawson as spontaneous and someone who “would give you the shirt off his back — a friend to everyone.”
“Thank you for all the thoughts prayers, and texts,” she said. “We just appreciate all the love and support from everyone.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lawson to help the family with medical expenses. To donate, visit bit.ly/3eLOg4x.
