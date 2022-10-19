AJ Lawson

A.J. Lawson sustained serious injuries after his moped collided with an SUV last week. Lawson has since had to undergo multiple surgeries. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses. 

A Coronaca firefighter is on the road to recovery after a crash last week.

A.J. Lawson, 21, was injured Oct. 11 in a collision at the intersection of Stillwell and Rock House roads, according to the state Highway Patrol.

