DONALDS
Hobart “Hobie” Erickson put in 30 years at a fire department in New Jersey and rose to the level of captain. Then, he and his wife, Lois, retired to the Lakelands.
End of story, right? Absolutely not. Erickson kept riding by the Donalds Fire Department, and Lois encouraged him to volunteer. That eventually fueled his internal flame to return to doing what he always loved. Erickson joined the Donalds station and has spent 35 1/2 years there. He’s squeezed two full careers into one lifetime.
“He’ll expire before he retires,” Lois joked during Saturday’s 95th birthday party for Erickson at the station.
Erickson is the oldest active firefighter in the state, according to officials from the South Carolina Firefighters Association, who came Saturday to present him a certificate. In addition, state Sen. Mike Gambrell presented him a proclamation, and the Town of Donalds and fire chief Ronnie Vaughn also gave Erickson gifts.
Family, friends and coworkers came Saturday to enjoy a meal of hamburgers and hot dogs, and Vaughn later brought out a large birthday cake. There were lots of hugs and shared stories.
Erickson said that once firefighting gets in your blood, it stays there.
“I’m going to do it as long as I can,” Erickson said. “It’s the friendship and the fellowship in the department.”
He enjoyed the party and appreciated the work that went into it.
“This is unbelievable,” he said.
Erickson keeps up with the younger firefighters by going to the Greenwood Family YMCA three days a week, working out up to 1 1/2 hours during each visit.
He described his secret to staying healthy and active.
“No. 1 is Jesus Christ,” he said. “He is the man. I have a session every morning. I spend 45 minutes to an hour on a devotional. That’s the main thing. The other thing is that lady over there (Lois). She takes good care of me. She’s the best.”
Jessica Hynson is not surprised that her grandfather has stayed in firefighting for 65-plus years.
“It’s his passion,” she said. “It’s something he loves. He’s always there for somebody else. He was my hero long before I realized he was everybody else’s as well.”
Vaughn, who has known Erickson for about 30 years, said he has learned so much from his Hobie, who turns 95 today.
“When I first met Hobie, he scared me to death,” Vaughn said. “I was a lieutenant and he was a chief. He’s an inspiration to everybody here at the station and in the county.”
Vaughn said that, during training, a lot of young firefighters gather around Erickson and listen to him tell stories.
“He’s taught me a lot about firefighting,” Vaughn said. “He’s taught me the role of chief. He’s taught me how to treat my guys and gals. You’ve got to respect your people, period. I don’t ask my guys or gals to do anything I wouldn’t do, and that comes from Hobie. I lead by example, and that’s what he’s taught me.”
Erickson said the firefighting business is about brotherhood.
“Everybody should work together and work things out,” he said. “We all have problems, but we iron them out. It’s been a pleasure to serve for 65 years, but I think my time is getting near. I’m getting pretty old.”
Gambrell read from his proclamation: “On the motion of Sen. Mike Gambrell to recognize and honor Hobart Erickson on the occasion of your 95th birthday. This is truly an extraordinary milestone in your life, and you’re to be commended for your many years of devotion to the Donalds Fire Department, working 65 and a half years. To your family, friends and community, congratulations on this incredible milestone in your life. May the coming years be filled with happiness, joy and many blessings, given this 29th day of January in the year 2020.”
Josh Holzheimer, with the South Carolina Firefighters Association, also presented a certificate to Erickson.
“I’m honored to be up here and see someone still active (at 95) in the fire service,” Holzheimer said. “Of all the members of the firefighters association, you are the oldest serving member.”
Former fire chief Dwayne Hershberger spoke about Erickson during the party. He said Erickson taught him two key things: First, that firefighting is common sense. If it doesn’t make sense, don’t do it. Second, Erickson told him that people in the department might sometimes have differences, but, once they head to the bay, you shake hands and go on.