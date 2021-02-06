No one was hurt in a Friday fire in Greenwood that left a family of seven without a home.
The blaze occurred about 9:30 a.m. when a child was using a cigarette lighter to light incense in a bedroom at a single-family house at 104A Tennessee Court, incident commander Stewart McDonald, with the Greenwood Fire Department, said. A bed caught fire.
The family of one woman and six children was outside the structure when firefighters arrived, he said. The blaze was extinguished within 5 to 6 minutes.
A child playing with a cigarette lighter is not a safe idea, McDonald said.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross, said Ben Williamson, communications director for Red Cross of South Carolina. They are being provided funding for food, clothes and housing.
Donations to the Red Cross go to disaster relief programs. To donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org.
While being in the coldest months of the season, the Red Cross reminds people to take care when using space heaters. Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn and make sure they are off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.