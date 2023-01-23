Fire struck a block of apartments at Hickory Heights Apartments in Abbeville early Monday morning. According to a firefighter with the Abbeville City Fire Department, the Red Cross had already moved about 17 residents to a hotel.
Betty Davis looks at apartments that were damaged by an early morning fire at Hickory Heights Apartments in Abbeville. Davis, who lives nearby, said she was awakened at 1 a.m. by the sound of firetrucks at the site.
ABBEVILLE – More than a dozen people were left homeless when an early Monday fire struck a unit at Hickory Heights Apartments.
The 1100 block complex was ablaze by 1 a.m. and by 9 a.m., the building was emptied after the Abbeville City Fire Department’s seven-hour battle to extinguish the fire. Only a few people stood on the sidewalks to assess the damage. At 10 a.m., water was still flowing from the building.
“I don’t know what’s going on; I just lost everything,” one woman, who did not want to identify herself, said before entering an apartment in an adjoining building. Later, she went outside again to record the damage.
Some say it was an electrical fire, others say something else, said Betty Davis, who walked around the structure. She pointed out a gutted and blackened section of the ceiling on the second floor of apartments. That must have been where the fire started, she thought.
The sound of the fire trucks woke Davis up. She lives in a nearby house and likes to walk around the complex every day. It was a shock to see the flames. Davis said she left the scene about 2:40 a.m.
Firefighters with the Abbeville City Fire Department said they were on the scene for seven hours. One said the Red Cross had relocated up to 17 people to a hotel.
A few windows in the block of apartments were blown out, siding and pieces of insulation hung from the building or lay on the ground. Wiring could be seen hanging down from a smoke-damaged apartment while close by a television appeared to be undamaged. In another apartment, a ball sized for a toddler floated on water that continued to seep outside.
An onsite supervisor declined to comment beyond providing a name of the complex’s owner. No one with Dominion Management Group responded to a phone call. At about 10 a.m., a man unfurled a spool of yellow caution tape to block off entry into the apartments.
