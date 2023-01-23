ABBEVILLE – More than a dozen people were left homeless when an early Monday fire struck a unit at Hickory Heights Apartments.

The 1100 block complex was ablaze by 1 a.m. and by 9 a.m., the building was emptied after the Abbeville City Fire Department’s seven-hour battle to extinguish the fire. Only a few people stood on the sidewalks to assess the damage. At 10 a.m., water was still flowing from the building.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags