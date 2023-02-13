The fire service in Greenwood County sees little in Gov. Henry McMaster’s proposed Executive Budget, but that’s not to say there won’t be funds to bolster local fire departments.
County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said a lobbyist works with the South Carolina State Firefighters Association. He said while much might not impact Greenwood, they have made proposals for next year in legislation he hopes will pass.
“What we’re requesting from the state is that they fund the Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment Program. This is directed towards volunteer fire departments or combination departments that are primarily volunteer, which directly describes Greenwood County,” he said.
This past year, local firefighters received $166,000 from the program, which typically pays for equipment, training and other department needs.
“It is a huge program for the volunteer departments across the state. The problem with it is that it’s not guaranteed every year because it’s nonrecurring funds. So basically what the Fire Association wants is to make it recurring and fund it at the $3 million level every year,” Holmes said.
Something Holmes and City Fire Chief Terry Strange said could affect their departments is the proposed $2,000 tax deduction for public safety employees. From the fire service side, Strange said the volunteer firefighters already receive the tax credit. However, Holmes said he would like to see state income tax disappear for public safety retirees.
“If you work your 28 years or your 30 years and you retire, we would like to see the state income tax disappear as a benefit for giving their service to the state,” he said. “Tax reductions are always important to our career guys especially. Our volunteer guys have a chance to reduce their taxes every year, but they have to meet certain criteria through a program already offered by the state on a points-based system.”
The proposed budget also has $1 million for fire departments to upgrade to the 800 MHz radio system, which Greenwood County already uses.
“The ability to communicate in a disaster is huge,” Strange said.
But it comes at a cost of about $7,000 or more, according to Strange. Tag on user fees and the cost goes up even more.
“Since we’ve gone to this system, the user fees have almost doubled so it’s expensive. You can talk to everybody on it, but it comes with a price,” Holmes said.
A continuing struggle in the fire service, or any career for that matter, is recruiting and retaining personnel. Holmes is down two positiosn right now, but hopes in the coming weeks they will start interviewing for those positions.
“There’s a limited number of qualified applicants to be a career firefighter because I have to have people that are already trained and certified. Chief Strange can hire someone who’s not qualified and he can put them with his group of guys, send them to recruit school, get them trained and have them come back. He can put them on an engine with two other guys. I can’t,” Holmes said. “I have to cover a certain amount of geographical area with a limited number of people. My crews are normally staffed with two people so when you send a firetruck out with two people, you’ve got a guy who’s running the truck and the other firefighter that has to make the decisions and do what he can until the volunteer force or the other two paid trucks show up.”
