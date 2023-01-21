Fire damages Greenwood home From staff reports Jan 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A home at 3 Oakhaven Court in Greenwood suffered heavy fire damage early Saturday. GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire damaged a home early Saturday in Greenwood.An apartment at 3 Oakhaven Court suffered heavy fire damage to the hallway and front room, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the building.Greenwood City Fire Chief Terry Strange said firefighters received a call at 2:47 a.m. and arrived two minutes later. Five city units and one from the county responded."The apartment was searched upon arrival and no victims were found," Strange said. "Due to the extensive damage, a cause has not been determined at this time."The fire report did not detail the number of occupants. The Red Cross is expected to provide assistance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Fourth arrest made in December killings Monday shooting leaves one injured GCSO cautions community after multiple car break-ins Greenwood woman out on bond connected to December slaying Third arrest made in December murder Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation