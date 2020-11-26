It’s the most flammable day of the year — there are three times as many home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
A fried turkey can be a delicious centerpiece for the holiday spread, but that bubbling oil can flare up and overflow the fryer in an instant if the bird isn’t completely thawed.
“Even though I have one myself, you have to make sure you use your fryer right,” said Steve Holmes, Greenwood County fire chief.
He said ensuring the turkey is completely thawed and dry is the first step, since the oil will bubble and spill over in the presence of extra water. Spilling oil can potentially start a fire, so slowly lower the turkey into the pot to prevent any splashing, he said.
The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of rain on Thanksgiving day, which makes frying the turkey outdoors difficult. Holmes said that could lead some people to want to fry their turkeys in a garage or covered porch, but he said it’s unsafe to fry a turkey so close to the house. In the event of a fire, having it away from the house reduces the risk of the building catching fire.
People should have a chemical fire extinguisher at the ready, in case of a spill. Never use water to try and put out a grease fire, as it will only cause the bubbling oil to flare. If cooking on a stovetop, Holmes said to put a lid on a burning pot or place a bigger pan over it, to snuff out the flames.
“It’s always best to begin with by just putting a lid on it,” he said. “Put a lid on it, then take it off the stove — off the burner that caused the fire.”
If a fire gets out of control, call 911 to get firefighters to douse spreading flames. Make sure smoke alarms are working by testing the batteries, and stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop, to ensure food doesn’t burn while unattended.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials are encouraging people to avoid usual holiday travel and big gatherings, and Holmes said he’s not sure how busy firefighters will be this year. Still, since U.S. fire departments responded to about 1,600 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving last year, Holmes said he expects some cooking-related calls, and firefighters will be ready for anything.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.