Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED From staff reports Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A fire at the Abbeville Opera House is under investigation. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now The Abbeville Opera House saw “very minor damage” from a fire early Wednesday morning, according to Capt. Colton Jones with the Abbeville Fire Department. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire at the Abbeville Opera House is under investigation.According to Capt. Colton Jones with the Abbeville Fire Department, there was a fire at the Opera House around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, March 8.He said there was “very minor damage” and that the fire is under investigation with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division leading the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Most read news Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Inn on the Square bought by new owners Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book