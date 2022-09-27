Agreement Signing

Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, left, and Greenwood County Council Chairperson Chuck Moates sign an automatic fire aid agreement.

What was described by many as a long time coming became official with Greenwood County and City of Greenwood officials signing the automatic fire aid agreement that should save money and improve fire services.

The agreement, approved by Greenwood City Council last month, would have county firefighters respond to any fire call within the city and city firefighters will respond to county calls in the four districts adjacent to city limits — Northwest, Highway 34, Coronaca and Promised Land.

