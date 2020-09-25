With the unexpected death of 16-year school board veteran Claude Wright, voters will have to write-in their selection for Greenwood County School District 50’s board seat 4.
One candidate who is running for this seat is Patricia Findley.
“As a parent of children that are in the school system, I feel very close and engaged in what is happening for my kids and for their teachers,” Findley said. “Making sure we get the support for those teachers.”
Findley said when people are looking for jobs in the area, they are going to be looking at the school districts.
“I want them to look at District 50 as being a school system they want to be in,” Findley said.
Findley, 42, is the quality assurance manager for hard capsules at Lonza, where she has worked for nearly 15 years. Her husband, Wayne, is a lieutenant with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
She has earned two bachelor’s degrees from Clemson University, one in electrical engineering and the other in physics.
Findley interned in Greenwood during college at Fujifilm and settled in the area around 1999.
The Findleys have two daughters who attend schools in the district.
“I’ve worked PTOs,” Findley said. “I ran the box tops coordinator role when they were in elementary school.”
She also said she is part of the group running the Emerald High School clay team.
No candidate will appear on the ballot for District 50 Seat 4 and voters will have write in a name. Election Day is Nov. 3.