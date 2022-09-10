A fight against sexual abuse takes many paths. One thing they all have in common is words.
Being able to talk about what happened is one of the first steps to coping, according to officials with Beyond Abuse, a nonprofit that works with people who suffered abuse and assaults.
Most would be amazed at how many people they know who have been assaulted, said Jessica Bell, the client services director with Beyond Abuse. Many people don’t talk of it. This is a place for people to open up and talk about it.
Opening up is part of healing, she said. The goal is to remove the stigma.
A victim will think it’s their fault, they asked for it, or they are tainted.
“People need to hear that it’s not their fault,” Bell said.
That message is for everyone from elementary school to college, according to Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse.
Office staff members conduct a lot of education programs in schools at age-appropriate levels, Parks said.
Staff members don’t teach children about sex, she said. Instead, education is about touching, which parts of your body are private, and if someone does touch you in a way they shouldn’t, who they can tell.
Younger children don’t often know what is OK, Bell said. Her son’s class received education on sexual-related issues in the first two weeks of school. It’s a good thing to know that children are in those education programs.
“You try to change society one person at a time,” she said.
Beyond Abuse is a children’s advocacy center and sex assault center. Advocacy center staff do child therapy and provide interviews alongside law enforcement and officials with the Department of Social Services. Staff members conduct interviews on videos as they ask developmentally appropriate questions.
Law enforcement interviews are not trained to be child-friendly, Bell said. Beyond Abuse staff is trained to get information in a child-friendly way. From there, doctors from Prisma Health can provide medical exams. Agency staff also provide therapy and can treat traumas.
Bell and Parks lauded the multidisciplinary team used at Beyond Abuse. It gathers doctors, therapists, interviewers, law enforcement, mental health professionals and others to make decisions. That’s one of biggest things to make the process easier for families.
Team members meet once a week to discuss cases, how clients are doing with therapy, how a family is doing. Bell said a top predictor of recovery is support, making sure clients are eating food, have good housing, and making sure a caregiver can support a child.
The agency’s sex assault section is more for adults and emergency service. It provides 24-hour coverage for the emergency room and provides advocacy to victims of sex assault. Advocates visit the ER to provide support and don’t do a lot of talking, Parks said. Beyond Abuse also has a 24-hour hotline to provide information and support to callers.
“We need both sides,” Bell said regarding the work on therapy and education programs.
Learning processEducation is a large part of work at the collegiate level. Aryn Gilstrap, assistant director of student conduct and community standards at Lander University, said officials work with sex assault, harassment and substance abuse programs. University officials rely on Beyond Abuse, Cornerstone and Meg’s House to help with its mission.
Training runs through the Title IX office, she said. New regulations come out every year. It’s for all students and staff. Rules consist of clearly defining what everything means, and who and what offices to report incidents to. Gilstrap said subjects vary from semester to semester.
Lessons include teaching people about boundaries and signs of dating violence, how to spot signs of harassment and potential abuse and help them to intervene, she said.
Title IX education has come a long way, Gilstrap said, adding that students know more than she did as a student.
They definitely talk about it more in K-12. As a high school student, it wasn’t talked about much. Now education is everywhere.
“It’s great that we’ve come a long way especially since there’s such to a need to be educated on, and things to know,” she said.
One of the things college officials realize is that people from different backgrounds don’t get the same information. That’s why the school sets the level of expectation for students high.
Because Lander serves students who live elsewhere, Gilstrap said Beyond Abuse reaches outside of Greenwood County.
“I do enjoy their partnership. Beyond Abuse is easy to work with,” she said.
Eventually people will have to deal with abuse, Bell said. Some people are very resilient, some aren’t. Most people need to talk about it.
“It’s one of the harder things you have to do,” Bell said.
Getting beyond abuse is neither quick nor easy. One misconception staff members deal with is some people don’t believe an incident happened, Bell said.
People don’t want to accept the fact that it happened to someone close to them by someone they know, Parks said. It’s not always a stranger in a white van.
A lot people don’t know what to expect when they visit the agency. Often they don’t know what is done and don’t know what is available, Bell said. They come in confused, seeking direction.
“This is a place where they will be safe and the process will be confidential,” Parks said.
Bell and Parks agree confidentiality is huge. “You tell them as soon as they hit the door that everything they tell stays between ‘me and you.’”
“Control was taken from them and our role is to give them back that control in all kind of ways we can,” Bell said.
Direction can be determined quickly which is good given that some people staff members see are in a crisis situation.
They greet people immediately, especially those who come in without an appointment, Bell said. In crisis intervention, staff members determine what to do to help them make it through until tomorrow.
“We don’t ever want a crisis (client) to be waiting a long time,” she said. “When people come in, they need someone to listen to them. We should be listening more than we’re talking. For a lot of people they haven’t been listened to.”
During forensic interviews, they want the victim to tell their story, Bell said. During therapy, staff members try to guide the progress because they know direction to go for healing to occur.
Occasionally, people are afraid to talk, Bell said. Everybody is different. Some are scared; some had support and they need to know how to work through an incident; others didn’t have support because few people believed them when they tried to talk about what happened.
Facing changesBeyond Abuse’s 30 years have seen a lot of change. One is evidence-based therapies, which Bell said improved outcomes. Therapy used to last for years. With the right techniques, therapy can be done in 12-16 sessions, she said.
A goal of therapy, which is handled by master-level professionals, is to teach people they are not alone and it’s not their fault. The staff also teaches coping skills. They talk about details of the abuse, and concentrate on clients’ thoughts and feelings about what happened.
Beyond Abuse also teaches clients to rework their thoughts on their own, Bell said. Coping skills can range from deep breathing to help with post-traumatic stress and progressive muscle relaxation to reduce tension to calm the nervous system.
A lot of people claim that a method doesn’t work for them, she said. Sometimes people think, “I’m really messed up and breathing can’t help with that.” Then they realize it works.
Thoughts can move people to unhealthy places, Bell said. “They won’t ever forget, of course, but they can move onto healthy, happy lives.”
In general, support from people is increasing, Bell said.
Twenty years ago, talking about sexual assault was taboo, Parks said.
It still can be a little bit hard, Bell said. Telling people where she works used to be hard. Some people would just say “bye.”
It’s getting better now and that’s one of the things they want to keep working on.
Beyond Abuse will celebrate that progress with its 30th anniversary celebration, noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Harris Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 Center St. It will present the history of Beyond Abuse, and honor its supporters. Former staff members will return for the celebratory luncheon.
It’s also a chance to spread the word about Beyond Abuse. Bell and Parks agreed a lot of people still don’t know what Beyond Abuse does.
“Being able to work for 30 years speaks a lot about the community,” Parks said. Bell added they wouldn’t be able to work without community support.
Sometimes that support is tangible. Bell recalled instances were she has received letters from people lauding the work Beyond Abuse does. Once she did an interview with a child and the case went to court. A juror sent her a letter and a $100 donation for Beyond Abuse.
“It was special,” Bell said. She had never had a community member do that. Bell keeps the letter on a board in her office to help her focus on what she’s here for.
Getting the word outLander works to raise awareness, Gilstrap said. The school has a team of investigators along with the University Police Department, Gilstrap said. People in different departments are trained to help a student who has experienced dating violence. A grievance pool can decide what will happen to an accused student. Punishment can range from training to expulsion.
Lander has a full counseling center that can work with community partners. Gilstrap some students might prefer to go off-campus, so Beyond Abuse is a great resource.
How much knowledge students have can depend on where they come from. Some schools offer a lot of training. Most students know of consensual sex and have information on rape, but they don’t know much about harassment and dating violence.
The university takes these lessons to the students, she said. Last year, Lander did a program around Valentine’s Day that focused on consent and recognizing the signs of dating violence.
Events include moonshine runs and the Bearcat Bash. Other events have offered glow-in-the-dark bracelets with anti-drinking information. The university also presents events focusing on anti-hazing, and fliers and brochures are available in orientation packages and from student leaders.
Forms are available around the campus so students can report something directly from their cellphones, Gilstrap said. Students also are taught the best ways to intervene safely, such as reporting incidents, calling 911 or seeking help.
Part of that is learning how to move from being a bystander to being an upstander — a person who intervenes. Those are terms Claire Wieters, a prevention specialist with Beyond Abuse, hopes to make everyone familiar with.
You can always assist others, she said. If you can’t do it yourself, then find someone who can.
Don’t think it’s not your problem, Wieters said. People sometimes think someone else will take care of it or perhaps someone is overreacting. People need to step in to help before a situation escalates.
Beyond Abuse conducted a survey last year to get information on abuse and assault. She said more than 190 people completed it. In addition, the agency has worked with Lander to get training information out, working with residential hall and graduate students to get them to understand what should be done in instances where someone might be taken advantage of.
Brochures have been distributed to agencies ranging from the soup kitchen and the YMCA to churches and the library, she said. Wieters said she hopes to translate information into Spanish for distribution to the Latinx community.
Beyond Abuse also used up to six billboards last year. The state Department of Transportation tracks the traffic around them. In one case, a billboard collected up to 54,000 views.
What is success?All the effort has one goal: to prevent sexual assault and violence.
“If we can save one person from being sexually assaulted, that’s worth it to me,” Wieters said.
People can learn how to recognize abuse, Bell said. Parks added that people actually can become advocates.
Bell said she hopes the work of Beyond Abuse staff removes the stigma associated with assaults.
“It’s kind of weird when your goal is to not have a job anymore, which is our goal as an agency and I’m OK with that, but there is still much work to do,” she said.