Kicking back and talking with others is one of the joys of life. That joy is harder for some than others.
Talking and listening can be harder for people who deal with autism. Rock Presbyterian Church encourages them to socialize with its weekly meetings for autistic people.
“Our group is for high-functioning adults some are even college graduates but find social interaction difficult to do on their own,” said Terry Doughty, the church’s Friday night social coordinator.
After leaving a school setting where social opportunities are offered, many people end up at home playing video games or doing other online things, she said in an email. All people benefit from feeling a part of things, providing a sense of belonging or being accepted and understood.
Meetings take place at the church’s mission house. Parents provide help, sometimes driving people to the meetings.
“We don’t really structure our meetings. It’s just a social organization. All we’re trying to do is provide easy, low-key opportunity to hang out,” said Doughty, whose son, Robert, attends the meetings. Meetings include game nights, trips to movie theaters and bowling alleys.
Friday Night Socials provide an opportunity for fellowship and fun in a safe low-key setting with others experiencing similar life circumstances, Doughty said. It’s a simple concept that offers a much-needed ministry to a growing segment of society.
The group was created two years ago after Doughty talked with the ministers of Rock Presbyterian Church ECO and got permission to use the Rock Mission House for weekly meetings. It is modeled after a group she coordinated while living in Pittsburgh and ran for seven years. She promised her son, who works at Fujifilm, that she would try to set up a program in Greenwood.
Autism is found on a spectrum meaning no two individuals are exactly the same since there are multiple causes and degrees of issues experienced, Terry said. Sometimes, people with autism are not involved in the community or meet people so experiences are limited. That can contribute to depression and anxiety when in public places.
The definition of autism is broad, said Kathie Hicks, whose son attends meetings. If you’re on the spectrum, you don’t experience the world as others do. The way your brain deals with information is different, therefore your response is different. Often students are really bright, but they can be overwhelmed.
Some students are hermits, Hicks said. She recalled her son was anxious. He went to a meeting and enjoyed it. It was the happiest he had been in months. He was able to talk politics.
Only two church members attended last Friday’s meeting. Luke Roberts and Robert Doughty had a few tabletop games such as Jenga and Connect Six to play, but spent most of the time talking.
Subjects ranged from criticisms of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” films, what Elon Musk hoped to accomplish with the release of the Twitter files, whether objectivism is represented by DC Comics’ faceless character The Question, and just how bad Joel Schumacher’s “Batman” films are.
They could have done a better job on how Rey was presented in the latest “Star Wars” sequels, Robert said. “How about concentrate on character development over tropes. Making good characters is hard; making bad characters is easy.”
“It’s nice to talk to people,” Luke said. “I think there is so much negativity in the world. Encouraging people is more important than complaining about things.”
“It gets me out of the house and away from news and politics,” Robert said. “It gets me out of the house after two years because of the pandemic. It’s good to do things with other people and disconnect from that B.S. in D.C.”
Politics is a popular subject with some of the attendees, according to their mothers. Dana Roberts, Luke’s mother, said he has learned that he can’t be the only person talking.
“It’s a beautiful thing to watch because you don’t get to see your young adult do that for the most part. You get here and it’s like ‘dang,’” she said. “It’s a really cool thing to watch.”
Sometimes, it’s not like they’re not on the spectrum for that one or two hours they are together, Roberts said.
Any interest in politics among the young men comes honestly. One woman said, “The sad thing is some people you see on TV reproduce and vote.” The comment prompted a burst of laughter from the other mothers.
They would like to grow the group because there is a need, Doughty said. It’s more fun if you have a lot of people.
Dana Roberts agreed. It’s good for her son, but sometimes she has to encourage him to come. The group is only as good as the people who are coming and she tells Luke he gives support by coming. It would be nice to increase the number of attendees.
Listening to Luke and Robert talk, a person wouldn’t be able to determine whether they face any challenges. But those challenges are real.
Dana Roberts recalled when Luke got contacts in the 11{sup}th{/sup} grade. He looked at his reflection and said “I can’t wear these. Nobody at school will know who I am.” He sometimes recognizes people with bows or other accessories. He couldn’t recognize himself. It’s hard to appreciate the struggles autistics have sometimes.
If most people would give them a chance and let them feel safe, it would be better. Dana said Luke did a great job at Chick-fil-A because people took him under their wing and worked with him. He flourished. Now he works with her accounting firm.
Sometimes, Robert gets from work and goes in front of a computer. It’s easier for him to not function, Terry said.
“I call it the ‘Peter Pan Syndrome.’ All these men aren’t at the same spot as other people. They have had issues making connections socially. You’re behind the eight ball; it’s like they are still teenagers.”
“I just think that it’s a waste of humanity when they spent all their time in the basement rather than using what they got to help the world,” Roberts said. “... You need to feel like you matter.”