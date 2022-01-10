Good luck getting a COVID-19 test done. Or finding a test kit.
Shortages of testing materials have struck several businesses, leading to frustration and some resignation.
A spike in COVID cases is often cited as the cause of shortages.
“I think it’s a supply and demand thing,” said Michelle Perret, staff pharmacist at the South Main Street CVS store.
DHEC backs up her statement. Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta and omicron variants, there is an incredible demand for COVID-19 testing. This is causing delays in people receiving test results, DHEC’s website reports.
While the average turnaround time for test results is two to three days, DHEC said it is experiencing some delays of five to seven days for results.
Perret said she hasn’t seen anything since New Year’s and she has no indication when the store will get more testing kits.
Customers are a little frustrated, but they understand the situation. Some people go to Amazon to buy test kits, Perret said.
Until more test kits arrive, she advises people to “be patient, be safe and wash your hands.”
Perret advises people to check with the DHEC website for updated information regarding COVID-19.
Keeping her hands clean is one of the tactics Louise Kittle, 79, uses to stay healthy. She carried a wire basket while waiting in line at the Walgreens on South Main Street.
it contained wipes, among other things. Kittle said she takes them everywhere she goes. “People might laugh at me, but you can’t be too careful.”
She got her first vaccine in February. Her arm was a little sore, but the booster really hit her hard. Kittle said she had trouble lifting her left arm for three days. She took a Tylenol and that eased the discomfort.
“I don’t blame the person who gave it to me,” she said. “I’ve been tested and everything. I don’t have nothing, aside from aggravating people.”
Noting the masked pharmacist behind the counter, “I feel for the people who have to wear masks all day.”
Maggie Sims, 66, has to wear a mask and gloves for her part-time job at a local restaurant.
A lot of rumors are out about the shots doing strange things, she said. “I’m doing great and I have not had COVID.”
If people would just take the shot. They’re free. Her shot hurt a bit. She didn’t even feel it when she received her booster about a month ago, she said.
“I thank God I haven’t had it because it has taken a lot of people,” Sims said.
She didn’t have to deal with lines when she received her shots. She said she spent more time in line talking with Kittle than she did when she received her booster.
Now kids need to get shots because of schools opening, she said.
“I don’t see why people shouldn’t take it,” Sims said. “When it comes to my health, it doesn’t matter if you line up outdoors. I’ll stand in line for it.”
Several people have waited in line at the Greenwood CVS on Highway 72.
“Our drive-thru lines up around the building,” said Jessie Klepper, a pharmacist technician. “Tests are done from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. We have done up to 36 tests a day.”
It’s been like that since before Christmas. At-home kits have sold out, usually the day the store gets them, she said.
The store books several days out. Some customers go out of town to get a test kit, some as far as Greenville.
Klepper recalled a customer telling her that an urgent care facility only gives tests to people who show symptoms of COVID-19.
The lines of people through the drive-thru are slowing service to customers who visit to get prescriptions, she said. People who use it will likely have to wait.
“People are frustrated, naturally. I understand they want a test and they don’t know where to get them,” Klepper said.
She and a co-worker advised people to be patient. “We’re doing the best we can,” her co-worker said.
DHEC advises people to call nearby providers to verify they offer COVID-19 testing.
People should ask testing staff how they will receive results before leaving the site. If you haven’t received your test results after 72 hours, call 1-888-697-9004 or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov to get results.