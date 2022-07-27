Brenda Mattison, Shanon Calvert, District 51
Brenda Mattison, left, poses with Shanon Calvert for a photo with flowers the Greenwood County School District 51 Board of Trustees presented her. Mattison, financial supervisor, spent 39 years working for the district.

 SUBMITTED

After decades working for Greenwood County School District 51, Brenda Mattison — financial supervisor, office manager, board secretary and general go-to person for the district — has retired.

“It’s just in her DNA to help people,” said Genie McDill, Mattison’s friend and member of the district’s board of trustees.

