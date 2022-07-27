Brenda Mattison, left, poses with Shanon Calvert for a photo with flowers the Greenwood County School District 51 Board of Trustees presented her. Mattison, financial supervisor, spent 39 years working for the district.
After decades working for Greenwood County School District 51, Brenda Mattison — financial supervisor, office manager, board secretary and general go-to person for the district — has retired.
“It’s just in her DNA to help people,” said Genie McDill, Mattison’s friend and member of the district’s board of trustees.
Mattison began working in the district in 1982, spending one year as a school secretary before the superintendent at the time called her to tell her he would like for her to transfer to the district office.
Mattison had been excited to have summers off while working at the school, but he insisted, so she moved to the district office.
Subtracting the one year she spent working for another district, Mattison worked in Ware Shoals for 39 years.
“She’s the smartest school finance person I know, and I go to conferences all the time, and I sit around with people who have college degrees in business finance, but that doesn’t teach them school finance,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
“It’s experience that teaches them that and you just can’t put a price on 40 years in that job.”
Sprouse said Mattison has been instrumental in helping the district maintain financial integrity even in economic downturns.
Aside from her knowledge of the world of school finance, Mattison’s helpful nature and work ethic will be missed most of all.
“She just took a personal interest in everyone, it didn’t matter if you were a custodian or principal,” McDill said.
“It’s people that are important to her, not who they are or what they do.”
Board of trustees chairman Shanon Calvert said Mattison has been a “valuable asset” in the six years he has been on the board.
“She’s been dedicated to our district for a long time,” Calvert said.
“It has not been uncommon to find her car at the school on the weekends, making sure things are in order. She doesn’t have to do that, but that is the person she is, and she wants to make sure things are in order. She has always done an outstanding job, and I think her job is one of the most important jobs, if not the most important job in the district. For selfish reasons, I hate that she has decided to retire. However, she deserves it and she has certainly earned it.”
Mattison said her retirement is bittersweet.
“I love this district and it’s my life right now,” she said.
She’s looking forward to spending time with her family and traveling with her three siblings who are all retired, too. She mentioned that she only worked for three superintendents, and worked with Sprouse for the longest.
She said she will miss Sprouse and the board of trustees.
“They have been wonderful to work with,” Mattison said.
She has been the board secretary for around 25 years.
“I’m going to miss her dearly, I just want to keep her forever,” Sprouse said.
“Her work ethic is above reproach.”
Calvert said he will miss her tremendously, and is sure everyone in the district will as well.
McDill said to sum it up, “she’s a caring, knowledgeable person that cares about the welfare of everyone around her.”
In all her work experience, McDill said, she can only count around five people she could say the same about.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.