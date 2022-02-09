What’s the one thing tax filers need this year? Patience.
It likely will be tested this tax season, which kicked off Jan. 24, when the IRS started accepting and processing tax returns.
Any delays likely will be attributable to changes in tax laws, COVID-19 and a backlog from the previous tax year that the IRS is still working through.
Legislative changes arrive every year, but the basics always stay the same, said Chris Clem, a senior manager with Manley Garvin LLC in Greenwood. CPAs are always behind the changes.
Two things people should be aware of: Filers should know the response time by tax authorities is likely to be delayed and, as a result, refunds will arrive later, Clem said. Regarding filing, not much has changed.
The most notable changes are in legislation, specifically to the child tax credit for 2021, Clem noted in an email. For 2020 returns, the credit was $2,000 per qualifying child and began to phase out for married, filing jointly taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes in excess of $400,000.
The American Rescue Plan enacted in March 2021, however, provided a one-year expansion to the credit for the 2021 tax year. The credit jumps from $2,000 per qualifying child in 2020 to $3,000 in 2021 and $3,600 for children ages 5 and younger. That extra $1,000 or $1,600, however, begins to phase out at certain adjusted gross incomes depending on the taxpayer’s filing status, Clem said.
The credit for 2021 is also fully refundable and includes children up to 17 years old. The most notable change to the child tax credit for 2021, though, was that half of the qualified credit was paid in advance to taxpayers in monthly installments beginning in July 2021, he said. The other half of the credit will be claimed when the return is filed.
Other notable changes for 2021 include expansions of the tax brackets, a third round of stimulus payments received in 2021, the return of Required Minimum Distributions from retirement plans, enhancements to the Earned Income Credit and inflationary increases to the Standard Deduction, he said.
A major change in state legislation for 2021 relates to the income tax for pass-through entities. Partnerships, S-Corporations and LLC’s taxed as partnerships or S-Corporations may elect to have their active trade or business income taxed at the entity level, Clem wrote. This is a discussion that has to be had with a CPA to make a sound decision and evaluate your options.
Part of the work is making sure clients get the information they need. Michael Paulin with Alexander Remington International Associates Inc. in Greenwood, said the firm regularly sends clients updates. He urges people to read them. Financials are a serious matter. People should pay attention to them.
Many of ARI’s clients are dealt with online. That permits people to watch programs on Netflix while sending documents via their tablets, he said.
Doing so, however, raises another issue, according to Paulin: “Are you going to provide more than 3 lines; or how do you provide tax information in 140 characters or less?”
Use of online services and Zoom meetings are more common, Paulin and Clem observed. ARI is a cloud-based firm, Paulin said. Nearly 80% of its clients are not in Greenwood.
A lot of accounting firms had to scramble because of COVID-19, Paulin said. ARI’s clients didn’t see a difference in their service.
When offices shut down, and everybody was using Zoom meetings, the company had been doing it for 12 years, he said. It didn’t affect the company; they continued to work with clients.
Generally, filers prefer face-to-face meetings, Clem said. Because of COVID-19, CPAs have been moving to virtual meetings. In the past year, the movement toward Zoom meetings has increased.
Most filers just drop off information. He stressed that CPAs do meet with people. Clem said he was on a Zoom call the previous day. “That’s the world we live in now.”
For the most part, Clem said filers are well informed. The advanced child tax credit and the third round of stimulus checks were widely publicized. He cautioned that there are changes the average taxpayer won’t know about.
Clem and Paulin said the most common question they hear is “How big is my refund?” They both said there are no quick answers.
Given the vast number of moving parts in even the smallest tax returns, that’s something that can’t always be determined right out of the gate, Clem said.
The tax deadline for filing taxes this year is Monday, April 18, because of Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia.
Regarding the backlog of returns, columnist Julie Jason wrote that according to a post on the IRS website, “As of January 8, 2022, we had 2.3 million unprocessed Forms 1040-X. We are processing these returns in the order received and working hard to get through the inventory. The current timeframe can be more than 20 weeks instead of up to 16.”
Why the delay? National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, in her annual report to Congress in January, pointed out some of the challenges for the IRS. While the number of individual taxpayers the IRS serves has increased about 19% since 2010, its workforce has shrunk by about 17%. The COVID-19 pandemic also adversely affected IRS operations.
In case anyone is thinking of calling the IRS, an online FAQ discourages calls — calling the IRS will not get an amended return processed any faster. The IRS will contact filers if more information is needed to process an amended return, according to the FAQ.