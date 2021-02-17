Filing has opened for school board seats in Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.
Debbie Lake’s seat is up on Greenwood County School District 51’s Board of Trustees, as is a seat vacated last year by the resignation of Herbie Harris. In Greenwood County School District 52 Ray Jackson’s seat is up for reelection. The three seats are at large.
Filing runs through noon on March 2. As of Tuesday, no one had filed. To become a candidate, visit the Greenwood County Voter Registration & Election office and fill out a statement of intention candidacy form.
Election Day is May 11.