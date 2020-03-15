Interested in running for office?
The filing period for a host of political offices in the Lakelands area runs from noon Monday until noon March 30. Races include state senators, state representatives, sheriffs, solicitors, coroners, clerks of court and some county council districts.
Here are the qualifications, pay and filing fee for the positions up for election this year:
Solicitor
Qualifications: 18 years old; registered voter; legal resident of circuit 30 days prior to election; licensed to practice law by S.C. Bar.
Salary: $191,954 (8th Circuit)
Filing Fee: $7,678.16
State Senate
Qualifications: 25 years old; registered voter; must be a legal resident of the district at time of filing.
Salary: $10,400
Filing Fee: $416
State Representative
Qualifications: 21 years old; registered voter; must be a legal resident of the district at time of filing.
Salary: $10,400
Filing Fee: $208
Sheriff
Qualifications: 21 years old; registered voter; must be a resident of county for at least one year immediately preceding the date of the election; U.S. citizen; be fingerprinted and have SLED background check conducted; have not been convicted of driving under the influence or driving under suspension in past 10 years or any felony offense; have not been convicted of a crime of moral turpitude.
Experience/Education: High school diploma or equivalent and five years experience as a Class 1 certified law enforcement officer; two-year associate degree and three years experience as a Class 1 certified law enforcement officer; four-year baccalaureate degree and one year experience as a Class 1 certified law enforcement officer; or served as a summary court judge for at least 10 years.
Salary: Greenwood, $69,075; Abbeville, $55,946; McCormick, $58,914.
Filing Fee: Greenwood, $2,763; Abbeville, $2,237.84; McCormick, $2,356.56.
Coroner
Qualifications: 21 years old; registered voter; U.S. citizen; must be a resident of the county for at least one year immediately preceding the date of the election; high school diploma or equivalent; not been convicted of a felony or crime of moral turpitude.
Experience/Education: Three years experience in death investigation with law enforcement agency, coroner or medical examiner agency; two-year associate degree and two years experience in death investigation with a law enforcement agency, coroner or medical examiner agency; four-year baccalaureate degree and one year experience in death investigation with a law enforcement agency, coroner, or medical examiner agency; be a law enforcement officer certified by the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council with two years experience; completed a recognized forensic science degree or certification program or be enrolled in a forensic science degree program to be completed within one year of being elected coroner; be a medical doctor; or a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Salary: Greenwood, $43,500; Abbeville, $14,768; McCormick, $16,616.
Filing Fee: Greenwood, $1,740; Abbeville, $590.72; McCormick, $664.64.
Clerk of Court
Qualifications: 18 years old; registered voter; must be a resident of the county at the time of the election.
Salary: Greenwood, $52,575; Abbeville, $42,425; McCormick, $48,953.
Filing Fee: Greenwood, $2,103; Abbeville, $1,697; McCormick, $1,958.12.
County Council
Qualifications: 18 years old; registered voter; must be a resident of the district at the time of election.
Salary: Greenwood, $8,240; Abbeville, $6,800; McCormick, $7,749.
Filing Fee: Greenwood, $329.60; Abbeville, $272; McCormick, $309.96.