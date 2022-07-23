The general election is approaching, and on Aug. 1 filing opens for the nonpartisan races that will finalize the ballot for the election.
Nonpartisan filing opens at noon Aug. 1, and closes noon Aug. 15. People wanting to run for public office can come during normal business hours to the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 600 Monument St., Suite 113. Greenwood County elections Director Connie Moody gave a rundown of the local offices up for election this year.
Within the city of Greenwood, the mayor’s seat is up for election along with city council wards 2, 4 and 6, and one CPW commissioner. Anyone living within the city of Greenwood can file to run for mayor or the CPW seat, though candidates for city council ward seats have to live within the ward they run for.
Anyone living in the city can vote for mayor or the CPW seat in November, but voters have to live within a ward to vote in the respective city council race. It costs $100 to file to run for city council, $200 for CPW and $300 for the mayoral race.
The Hodges mayor seat is also up for election, as are four town council seats. Any registered voter living in the town can vote for these seats, and there is no filing fee.
In Ware Shoals, voters can select the mayor and three town council seats; it costs $50 to file to run for mayor and $25 to run for town council. Troy also has three council seats and the office of mayor up for election, with no filing fees.
The Greenwood County School District 50 Board of Trustees seats 1, 2, 6 and 8 are up for election. Voters have to live within the respective seat’s boundaries to file to run, or to vote in that race.
Before the general election, there’s an Aug. 9 Greenwood City Council Ward 2 special election between Robert Dean and James Jones. Early voting for that opens Monday, and runs until Aug. 5.
Any registered voter age 65 or older, or who has a disability, automatically qualifies to vote absentee. Recent changes sin election law mean a voter cannot vote absentee online or via email, but must make requests by telephone, in person or through the mail. Contact the voter registration and elections office to ask about an absentee ballot at 864-942-8585.
Voters may also cast a ballot early and in person at the voter registration office. The early voting precinct is open two weeks before the general election, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.