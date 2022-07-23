The general election is approaching, and on Aug. 1 filing opens for the nonpartisan races that will finalize the ballot for the election.

Nonpartisan filing opens at noon Aug. 1, and closes noon Aug. 15. People wanting to run for public office can come during normal business hours to the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 600 Monument St., Suite 113. Greenwood County elections Director Connie Moody gave a rundown of the local offices up for election this year.