Filing for nonpartisan political offices in Laurens County will begin at noon today.
Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7 on Laurens County School District 55 board will open as well seats 1, 2, 3 and 4 on District 56. Also, positions with the Watersheds of Beaver Dam and Rabon Creek will also open.
Laurens County shares a portion of Greenville County School District seat 27 and Rabon Creek Watershed. Laurens County residents qualifying for those positions must file with the elections office in Laurens County.
Election officials encourages those seeking to file to make an appointment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filers may call 864-984-4431 to make an appointment with Laurens County election staff.
Filing closes noon Aug. 17.