Filing for nonpartisan political offices opens noon today in many counties across the Lakelands.
In Greenwood County, City of Greenwood Council Ward seats 1, 3 and 5 will be open for nonpartisan filing as well as one seat on the CPW commission.
Greenwood County School District 50 seats 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 will also open as well as three town council seats in Ware Shoals, two council seats in Troy and four council seats along with the position of mayor in Hodges.
In Abbeville County, City of Abbeville mayor and City Council Districts 2, 5, 7 and 8 will open as well as Abbeville County School District seats 2, 4, 5 and 8.
In McCormick County, filing for nonpartisan seats opened at noon July 15. Four seats on the McCormick County School District Board of Trustees are up for grabs.
Filing for the above the positions closes noon Aug 17.