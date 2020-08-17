Filing for nonpartisan political offices in the Lakelands closes at noon today. Following is a list of available offices:
Greenwood County
- City of Greenwood Council Ward seats 1, 3 and 5.
- Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, one seat.
- Greenwood County School District 50 seats 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9.
- Ware Shoals Town Council, three seats.
- Troy Town Council, two seats.
- Hodges Town Council, mayor and four seats.
Abbeville County
- City of Abbeville Mayor and City Council Districts 2, 5, 7 and 8.
- Abbeville County School District Seats 2, 4, 5, and 8.
McCormick County
- McCormick County School District Board of Trustees, four seats.
Laurens County
- Laurens County School District 55 seats 1, 3, 5, and 7.
- Laurens County School District 56 seats 1, 2, 3, and 4.
- Watersheds: Beaver Dam, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek
- The general election is Nov. 3.