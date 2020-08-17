Election primer 01
These new voting devices will be in use during the July 14 elections that were postponed because of the coronavirus.

 INDEX-JOURNAL file

Filing for nonpartisan political offices in the Lakelands closes at noon today. Following is a list of available offices:

Greenwood County

  • City of Greenwood Council Ward seats 1, 3 and 5.
  • Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, one seat.
  • Greenwood County School District 50 seats 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9.
  • Ware Shoals Town Council, three seats.
  • Troy Town Council, two seats.
  • Hodges Town Council, mayor and four seats.

Abbeville County

  • City of Abbeville Mayor and City Council Districts 2, 5, 7 and 8.
  • Abbeville County School District Seats 2, 4, 5, and 8.

McCormick County

  • McCormick County School District Board of Trustees, four seats.

Laurens County

  • Laurens County School District 55 seats 1, 3, 5, and 7.
  • Laurens County School District 56 seats 1, 2, 3, and 4.
  • Watersheds: Beaver Dam, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek
  • The general election is Nov. 3.

