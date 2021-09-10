Five candidates have filed so far for the Greenwood County Council District 5 special election, with filing closing at noon Saturday.
Anyone wanting to file and run to serve the unexpired term of the late County Council Chairman Steve Brown has from 9 a.m. to noon today to file at the county's voter registration office, at 600 Monument St., Suite 113.
On the first day of filing, Stoney Point's Jim Medford was at the office to file as soon as he was able, and a few hours later Ninety Six's Mary Ann Goodman filed to get her name on the ballot. Both filed as Republicans, but on Thursday Ron Davenport filed to run as a Democrat, and the following day Tom Melson joined him, meaning there will be a contested primary race for both parties. Friday also saw Dayne Pruitt file for the Republican race.
Melson, 57, born in Georgia, has lived in Greenwood for about 19 years. He's a retired U.S. Army veteran who served from 1993 to 2016 and has been enjoying family life since.
"My interest in this race is to be there for the people of District 5," he said. "I served my country faithfully for 22 years and I think I'm ready to serve District 5."
Fashioning himself as a candidate for working people, he said council needs to be aware of the needs of all its residents. He said he wants to focus on infrastructure and road improvements, working with schools to improve transparency and performance, and training the people of Greenwood County to fill the local job openings rather than attracting workers from elsewhere.
"We have people here that are looking for jobs, and they were told before they aren't qualified," he said. "But we have educational institutions — Piedmont Technical College — that are basically dedicated to getting people job-ready."
He said he's running to help single mothers that have found it hard to work while trying to find affordable child care options, along with the fathers working 9-to-5 jobs to make ends meet for their families.
"We may need more homes in Greenwood County, but those homes need to be affordable for the common man," he said.
If elected, Melson said he wants to bring educational accountability to the forefront, push affordable housing and focus county council's efforts on infrastructural repairs and improvements.
The 65-year-old Medford has been involved in economic development efforts as chairman of the Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force and owns The Links at Stoney Point along with his wife, Denise. He said his focus, if elected, would be on bolstering Greenwood's educational performance, lowing the crime rate and improving access to housing, public transportation and child care services to attract workers to Greenwood.
Goodman previously served as clerk to council and treasurer of Ninety Six for eight years, and ran for mayor in 2019. She worked in Ninety Six to secure grants and build relationships with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
Davenport, 68, recently retired after more than eight years working at the Savannah River Site and a career of about 34 years in law enforcement.
"I'm a Greenwood County boy. I was born here and stayed here all my life," he said.
He was hired at the Greenwood Police Department in 1975 and worked there until 1983 before serving four years with the state probation and parole office. Then he was recruited to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, where among his roles he served as an investigator under solicitors Townes Jones III and Jerry Peace. He then worked at a Newberry law firm before starting at the Savannah River Site, where his work involved managing security clearance.
"I was thinking about what I wanted to do in retirement and knew I wanted to do some public service work," Davenport said. "When my buddy Steve Brown passed away the other week, that put the thought in my head for trying to run for his seat."
Davenport said Brown was city manager while he was working in the police department, and they became friends over the years.
"I thought maybe I could run and hopefully give back at least to my community," he said. "As a citizen of Greenwood all my life, I have a vested interest in making my community a better place."
Davenport said he's starting to reach out and hear people's concerns in District 5. He said his priority is learning what residents want, then developing a plan to address those if he's elected to county council.
"Look at the problem, look at solutions and then implement a solution," he said.
Pruitt, 56, served four full terms as a board of trustees member for the Ninety Six school district, but after taking a break from public service in 2016 he said he's ready to run again.
"I guess I'm a glutton for punishment, but I enjoy public service," he said.
He developed a passion for education while he was a senior at the University of South Carolina, traveling back home to Ninety Six on Fridays to be a substitute teacher. At age 27 he first ran for a school board seat and served for three years starting in 1992, then served again from 2007-10 and from 2011-16.
While on the board, Pruitt was involved in the referendum to build the high school-middle school complex, among other projects. When he left the school board, he still wanted to return to public service. He wanted to run for county council, but he didn't want to run against Brown, who he saw as a personal mentor. Brown was Pruitt's little league coach.
"It was after all that I just started thinking now might be a time, at least, to throw my hat in the ring," Pruitt said. "At the end of the day, you're trying to help the people of your community. In public service, that's what you're called to do — it's not about me, it's not about what I want, it's about others."
Voter Registration and Elections meeting
On Tuesday, Greenwood County voter registration Director Connie Moody and the county's board of voter registration and elections voted on several tweaks of internal policy, but also discussed upcoming matters related to elections.
The Parson's Mill voting precinct didn't have a secured voting location yet as of Tuesday, Moody said. She said she and another staffer spent hours with a map tracing the boundaries of the precinct, which is nearly entirely residential. Finding a polling location has become a priority, as the first election that needs this precinct is in June 2022.
"The majority of that area is residential, so it's looking like we may have to look outside the precinct area," Moody said.
Greenwood is growing, and continued annexations have made it likely Greenwood will need new voting precincts. New residential developments near the YMCA have especially prompted this growth.
"The reason we're watching this so closely is it will affect registered voters in precincts, and it could mean we need to split precincts," she said.
Moody has also sought guidance from the state election commission on what to do when people seek to register to vote but are labeled I-C — meaning they have been convicted of a felony. If a convicted felon has completed their sentence and is not on probation or parole, they can register to vote, but Moody said the county office is having to check with probation officers to ensure applicants are eligible. She said the state is issuing guidance on how to handle I-C applications, so counties can manage them consistently.