November’s ballot is set after filing closed Monday in nonpartisan local elections.
As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, candidates came out to file for municipal elections throughout Greenwood and Abbeville counties. Filing ran from Aug. 1-15.
In Greenwood, Mayor Brandon Smith will face challenger Annette Edwards in a rematch of 2018. On city council, newly elected Ward 2 council member James Jones will face Robert Dean for the role. Ward 6 council member Ronnie Ables is facing challenger Walt L. Roark IV, while council member Johnathan Bass is running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat. Art Bush is also running unopposed for the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works.
Hodges Mayor Michael George is running unopposed for reelection, while five candidates have filed to fill four town council seats there. Voters will decide from Kathy H. Detwiler, Johnny A. Reeves, Travis Reeves, Renee M. Tinsley and Richard Wilson for those four council seats. The four top vote-earners will be selected for council.
In Troy, Mayor Brian Dixon is also running unopposed. Only two candidates — Christopher Cox and Tonya Y. Dixon — are running for three town council seats. Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said there will be a write-in box on the ballot for races with too few candidates to fill the available seats.
Nine candidates filed to run for three town council seats in Ware Shoals. John P. Alewine, Ali Babb, Kim Jensen, George H. Leagans, Brian Padgett, Jimmy Palmer, Micheal Powell, Brandon White and Keith Wright will vie for those three seats. Current Town Council member Bryan Ross is running unopposed for mayor.
The Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees races for Districts 2, 6 and 8 are all unopposed, with incumbents Hillary Craigo, Clay Sprouse and Danielle Fields running for reelection. Tammy Brownlee and Elizabeth Carter are running for the District 1 seat.
In Abbeville, four city council seats are up for bid. Louise T. Aikens and John Sutherland are running unopposed for the District 1 and 3 seats, respectively. Deanna Ashley, Venture R. Belton and Chris Crawford are running for District 4, while Jason A. Edwards, Jon E. Porter and Jason Walker are bidding for the District 6 seat.
