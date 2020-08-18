Filing for nonpartisan political offices closed at noon Monday. Several first-time candidates filed to run for seats on Greenwood City Council.
Two city wards saw incumbents file without any opposition for the general election. Those were Wards 1 and 3 where Councilwomen Niki Hutto and Betty Boles, respectively, are running unopposed.
Greenwood Commissioner of Public Works Henry Watts also filed for reelection and will run unopposed.
Greenwood City Council Ward 5 saw the most filings. Mayor Pro Tem Matthew Miller will face retired Greenwood Police Major Urban Mitchell, Joint Planning Commission member Wayne Kelley and Omni Fitness operating partner Wayne Ables.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.