Filing is closed for the June primary elections, and the last Greenwood candidate put his name in to run for the state House of Representatives District 13 seat.
Bill Kimler, the Greenwood County Democratic Party chairman, filed Wednesday to challenge Republican state Rep. John McCravy for the District 13 seat. The 50-year-old Kimler taught college and high school physics briefly before a 20-year career in technology where he eventually served as chief information officer for a food distribution company.
He moved to Greenwood in 2016 and has been involved in community volunteer efforts, along with being elected chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party in 2020.
“I’m a firm believer that no positions should go unchallenged,” he said. “The country runs best when there’s healthy debate, based on evidence, data and facts.”
Kimler said he thinks the state Legislature has warped priorities, and needs to spend less time on social issues and more time addressing the state’s critical concerns. He said if elected, he’d like to bring focus to the state’s rural hospital system, getting law enforcement officers better pay and bolstering the public school system.
“We have a school system where teachers are at their wits’ ends,” he said. “Without real benefits, not general raises that are unfunded mandates from the state, we’re going to continue losing teachers.”
The primary election will be June 14, with a runoff on June 28 if needed.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.