For a few months, Maggie McMahon’s hands were tied. How can Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator do her job when officials are urging the public to stay at home and not to gather in groups?
Litter cleanup efforts came to a standstill for a while as the novel coronavirus spread and people were asked to stay at home if they can.
That didn’t mean McMahon stopped working, however; she’s been thinking of how to keep Greenwood litter-free in ways that keep her volunteers safe. She said litter has been on the increase in Greenwood, and she’s seen disposable face masks and gloves among the detritus by roadsides and in green spaces.
“After a while, I just said ‘You’ve got to let me start picking up litter again,” McMahon said. “They said yeah, but you’re going to need to have a plan that’s bulletproof.”
McMahon and Nick Jones of Good Times Brewing have partnered to organize a litter pickup from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace Street Park, at 112 Merrywood Drive. The county will provide the necessary supplies, while volunteers from Good Times are helping with refreshments.
To reserve a spot among the volunteers, visit the “Social Distancing Litter Pickup” event page on Facebook at facebook.com/events/562343027787829/.
“The good thing about litter pickup is that it can be done while you’re socially distancing,” McMahon said. “There’s plenty of room out there for people to space out, not touch each other and remain at least 6 feet apart.”
She said she sat down for about an hour with Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney to figure out every detail of how to keep volunteers safe. Normally, she provides safety vests, trash bags and sticks for picking up litter, and usually takes all these items back at the end. This time around, volunteers will hold onto their vests, and extra steps are being taken to ensure everything is properly cleaned.
Instead of reusable, washable gloves, she said she’ll give volunteers disposable gloves, along with instructions on how to remove the gloves without touching any contaminated surface of them. Normally, one person holds a trash bag while another skewers trash and places it in — this time around each volunteer will be responsible for their own bag.
The sticks, which are made of plastic, will be put in storage to quarantine them for thee days before they are sanitized and then are ready for use again. While volunteers will be encouraged to bring and wear masks, masks won’t be provided. There will be hand=washing and sanitizing stations, she said.
“You’re not going to see clusters of people by the side of the road, everyone will be more spaced out,” she said. “I thought hard about this, but it’s not like I came up with all of these procedures on my own. Keep America Beautiful has been organizing events and putting in place guidelines and precautions, so I did my research to put together a plan.”
During uncertain times, McMahon said what better way to get outside, enjoy the company of others and give back to the community than a COVID-safe litter cleanup. For Jones, building and promoting community engagement is part and parcel of what Good Times is built on.
“Nature is one of our key priorities; we care a lot about our surroundings,” he said. “It’s a really good direction to start in. We had done something like this previously.”
In October, Good Times sold a custom-made beer to raise funds for the Jason William Hunt Foundation, which helps fund therapeutic wilderness expeditions for at-risk teens. Bringing that care for the outdoors local, Jones said the Grace Street park is a great starting point, and he would love to see events like this expand to other parks and trails.
McMahon said after the cleanup, Keep Greenwood County Beautiful is hosting its shred and E-waste day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 27 at the Lowe’s parking lot. The event allows people to shred unwanted documents with personal information, and safely dispose of computers, TVs, stereo equipment and any other electronic devices and accessories.
Anyone with questions about either event can call McMahon at 864-942-8705.