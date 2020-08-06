Tony Lenti came to Greenwood for the first time in 1970. Robert McNair was the governor of South Carolina, Richard Nixon was president and Lenti was living on Long Island with his wife, Marianne, following their yearlong honeymoon in Italy. Roberta Major was the chair of Lander College’s music department at the time.
“I was just shopping for jobs [after our year in Italy]. And Roberta Major called. I had sent an application. And they wanted me to come for an interview.”
Lenti came to meet Major in Greenwood by plane. In those days, he said, Southern Airways did a commercial service to Greenwood County from Charlotte.
“I flew down. Roberta and I chatted. She talked to me about this and that. Getting to know me. I played an audition, and then flew back to New York. And a couple days later I was offered the job. And at the time it was the only job I was being offered, so I said yes!”
Coming from New York, Lenti remembers that “In some ways, we had a feeling that this was a more conservative place.”
He said it was very typical that when he and his wife would meet someone for the first time, they would be asked: “Oh, I’m so glad to meet you … and what church do you attend?”
When Lenti came to Greenwood he had no objection to saying that they were not aligned with any particular denomination. Responses they received included “why thank you, I’m glad to know that” or “perhaps sometime, you might like to come and join our church or visit our church.”
It was a little bit strange for the couple from the Northeast.
“The idea of meeting someone in Rochester New York, or New York City and saying ‘what church do you attend?’ You don’t do that a whole lot,” Lenti said with a laugh.
The efforts to get Tony and Marianne Lenti involved in a particular church were concerted. “I think there was a tendency to think that when new people came, you know if you were a member of X Baptist Church, you immediately said ‘well the Lentis don’t seem to be going to any church; we’ll try to get them to our church.’ And then the Presbyterian over here was trying to land us as well.”
Growing up, Lenti and his brother were left to their own devices regarding religion, and they took divergent paths. “My brother is a very, very good church goer, and very knowledgeable. He is well read. He was on the board of the seminary in Rochester.
“[But] I sort of drifted away.”
“I do not attend church,” Lenti said. “I believe in a higher being, but I’m not quite sure. I have an awful lot of questions. There are things that I just don’t understand, or I can’t reconcile. That could have happened down here, but I would venture to say that it was more likely that it would happen in the North, because there was greater [religious] diversity.”
Lenti remembers one particular student who asked him a few years ago if he had accepted Jesus as his Lord and savior? “I’m not really sure,” Lenti replied. “I have a lot of questions in my mind.”
“I heard a radio broadcast once; it was a Christian broadcasting show. They were talking about gay people. It was obvious that they regarded gay people as inferior, loathsome, sinful any negative thing you want to say. And they were saying ‘they’re all around, and they’re trying to promote their agenda.’
“I don’t think they’re really trying to promote their agenda; they just don’t want to be treated badly. But ‘they’re trying to promote their agenda.’ Well, then the host of the show said ‘but you know, God is going to take care of this. God will take care of these sinful, ungodly people.’ And I said to myself ‘well, if you think about that, when they were trying to exterminate the Jews, God didn’t step in and say ‘you can’t do that.’ When Jeffrey Dahmer was killing and literally eating children, God didn’t step in and say you can’t kill people and do that.”
Lenti said his father “wanted to be a person of faith, but he couldn’t quite reconcile that with the reality of the world.
“And to some extent, I feel the same way.”
When it comes to teaching Music 101, Lenti has learned the hard way that “you’re not going to bat a thousand!”
“There is a hurdle you must get past, and that is the animosity. If you’re teaching 101 and it’s basically a gen-ed class, you’ve got to somehow get them on your side. You’ve got to get them to say ‘I’ll give this a chance … I won’t reject it fully’.
“Then, once you get them so that they’re willing to listen to you, a lot of the stuff is very interesting.”
Smartphones pose an added challenge to a professor teaching music appreciation to students who would rather be somewhere else, but Lenti said “that’s just a matter of manners!”
“I had one experience, I was at a concert at Lander and there’s a girl sitting a little in front of me. And she’s got the cellphone out. And I was about to tap her on the shoulder and say, ‘could you please put that away?’ But her mother, who was on the other side, takes out her cellphone and does the same thing! It’s an epidemic.”
Lenti never intended to stay at Lander. “I have regrets about staying, I have joys about staying.
“This is a small town, and you can live rather well, without having to be a millionaire. It’s a friendly place. When we were active as performers, we enjoyed a kind of a – I say this jokingly, but – celebrity status. People knew us.
“It’s been many years since we were active, but when we were playing in Italy, or we played at Wigmore Hall, or made recordings, just about everybody in town knew who we were. Not everybody came to the concerts, but we could fill the auditorium. And that was lovely.”
Lenti said that these days, most people at Lander don’t even know he exists. “But there were times when people would say, ‘Gee, he’s the one that gives the concerts all over.’ And there were people that came to our concerts because they wanted to see ‘what’s all this about?’”
Could the Lentis have done that if they were playing in Atlanta? The answer is no.
“In a large city, you get swallowed up. So to some extent, I guess we always thought that that we were always able to do some good things here. We taught an awful lot of students. Many of them are musicians, but even if they’re not musicians, they’re active in music in various ways. They’re supportive of it.
“So we made a difference. And that’s maybe why when we could’ve left, we decided to stay.”