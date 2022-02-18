A recent research project at Rice Elementary taught students about a variety of Black public figures, including one with roots in Greenwood County.
Students researched Black musicians, athletes, civic leaders and journalists who all changed the world and presented their findings to their classmates.
Laura Patterson said every year she’s been teaching, she’s always done some sort of research project for Black History Month.
This year, her fifth-graders were able to pick from a list of people and research them online and in books.
They learned to take notes, cite their sources, write rough drafts and make revisions, along with using their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills.
They had multiple presentation options: a slide show, first-person monologue, newspaper article, brochure, poster or biography in a bag. Some students dressed as the figures they talked about.
Patterson said she tried to steer the kids toward people they may not know about.
Amarie Statom researched musician Miles Davis and said Davis “was a major influence to the world.”
He hadn’t had a chance to listen to any of the jazz giant’s music yet, but planned to, and mentioned he had learned the Davis’ music often sounded like people when they talk.
Statom said of Black history: “They shaped history.”
“Most people wouldn’t even be in this school if some of them weren’t even alive,” he said.
Patterson said one student did his project on Benjamin E. Mays, a civil rights and education leader who was born in Greenwood County and was mentor to Martin Luther King Jr., along with heading Morehouse College in Atlanta.
“That really is helping them understand we have somebody right here that had a huge impact on the civil rights movement and with Martin Luther King Jr.,” Patterson said.
Student Madyson Holmes did her project on journalist and activist Ida B. Wells.
“I think she is a really good person for what she did for fighting for the rights of women and African Americans,” Holmes said.
She learned that Wells was passionate about education and opened the first African American kindergarten in Chicago and led an anti-lynching crusade in the United States. She also learned that Wells has a statue formed after her.
