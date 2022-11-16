It might seem hard to believe that a Broadway musical that first opened in September 1964 would be so very relevant in November 2022.
As a 12-year-old, I first saw “Fiddler on the Roof” with my parents in Washington, D.C. Thoroughly enjoyed it, even though at the time my young mind probably did not fully absorb the mixture of storylines.
There is the aspect of when a community’s traditions clash with the outside world as Tevye struggles with having his five daughters’ husbands chosen for them, as was the custom in the Jewish town of Anatevka, just as his marriage to Golde was arranged.
Tradition and custom also clash with unconditional love when Tevye and Golde’s daughters find their own husbands through what their hearts tell them, not who Yente the Matchmaker selects.
And there is the conflict that arises among nations, among races as the czar of Russia orders the displacement of the Jewish families who have long made Anatevka their home.
Relevant indeed as even today we witness custom and tradition clashing at home and abroad. Consider women’s rights in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as but one example. Closer to home, connecting our nation’s vitriolic discourse and wide political chasm that pits family members against their own is not a stretch.
Consider too the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine. So relevant, in fact, that the tour group that brings “Fiddler on the Roof” to life on the Peace Center stage this week dedicated its performance to the people of Ukraine.
“Fiddler” is a favorite among live theater fans and actors alike. Maybe because not only is it funny in many, many scenes, but it is also poignant in the messages it makes audiences recognize and, perhaps, even struggle with at times themselves.
If like me you’ve seen “Fiddler on the Roof” and maybe even have the soundtrack in your music collection, you might be thinking you’ll take a pass this time. Big mistake if you do. Big mistake.
Yes, the play does keep to tradition in that this production does not stray from the storyline and songs, but the acting is strong, the voices — speaking and singing — are exquisite and the dancing is absolutely impressive and perfectly executed. While the music for some numbers might not exactly match your recollection or the copy you have in your albums, it’s fresh while also holding true to the show. And all performed live by an incredible orchestra.
Seeing the production again is well worth the trip and the ticket price, but you only have through Sunday to take it in. Tuesday, which was opening night, was nearly a full house. You might even take something from the show that you missed from a previous production or, like me, find yourself lip-synching lines of monologue, dialogue and song. Just not out loud, please, and be sure to turn the cellphone off as one person a row behind me forgot to do.
I’ll not run down the entire storyline or cast, but rest assured you are in for a production that is every bit worthy of a Broadway stage you’ll be fortunate to catch just an hour up the road in Greenville.
Jonathan Hashmonay is Tevye in the show. He is originally from Israel, where he spent most of his life, and is a descendant of Holocaust survivors. No doubt he is not only a great actor by trade, but also it is evident his ancestry and life experiences bring depth to his performance.
Hashmonay and Maite Uzal as his wife, Golde, are perfectly matched, one might say, as they feed off each other flawlessly. So much so that one might think they really were married 25 years.
The set is beautiful and various scene changes are wonderfully executed, from the simplest to the more complex. If you know the show at all, you’ll be impressed with Tevye’s — er — dream played out as he shares it with Golde.
Again, no room here to review all the cast, but each — and some are making their national touring debut with this show — does a superb job.
By all means, find a way to get to the Peace Center by Sunday for this show. And enjoy replaying and maybe even singing some of the tunes afterward. “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life” and, of course, “Sunrise, Sunset,” which so very well summarizes what it is like to be parent. Indeed, how did they get to be so much older, so tall, so ...?