ABBEVILLE — WCTEL has big plans for expanding broadband internet service. It just needs money.
That money is expected to come from federal grant programs, which WCTEL and Freshwater Coast Community Foundation officials talked about at a Monday luncheon meeting with city, council, district and state officials and spokespeople for federal officials.
Broadband internet service has been a big issue over the last three years, said Wes McAllister, WCTEL board president. WCTEL has been able to expand operations through partnerships with government and school districts and even organizations such as Blue Ridge Electrical Co-op.
It can change people’s lives, he said of the fiber-based broadband service the company provides. You are making a difference in work and play. “Nowadays we are so dependent on the data and the fiber,” McAllister said.
Few things illustrated that point more than a comparison of technologies. Stephen Taylor, WCTEL’s community affairs director, showed off an old fist-sized copper cable along with a pinky finger-sized cord of fibers that can handle 10 times the signals of the old copper cables.
The fiber-to-home project started in 2008 cost about $45 million. WCTEL has applied for a $50 million share of up to $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand its fiber system. That doesn’t include a $100 million investment to provide services into Oconee and Pickens counties or other grant applications, McAllister said.
If WCTEL can get the grant funds, it could expand services into residential sections of Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Greenville and Spartanburg counties by the end of 2023, Wilson said. It has materials and equipment for the work.
He expressed the belief that officials will hear of the status of grant applications shortly. Services will be a game-changer in many ways such as telemedicine, working from home or distance learning for students, he said.
“We have areas in McCormick and Greenwood counties that we have built out to fiber. Those lakeside communities have exploded,” Wilson said. Students won’t have to go to another location for a good internet connection or use a cell connection, he said.
Leland Beaudrot of Due West recalled his shock from moving from DSL service to fiber, which he said was completely different. FCCF chairperson Brad Evans recalled livestreaming funeral services during the pandemic.
State Sen. Mike Gambrell related a horror story of a national utility digging up yards of 54 property owners to lay down a fiber-optic line only to tell the property owners that the line is for business use only. No residential customers could use the service. He lauded WCTEL’s plans to provide lines for residential customers and for working with other agencies.
Progress will arise from working together, Gambrell said. The federal government looks for cooperation and regional operations in making funding decisions.
