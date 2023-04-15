A rainy Friday afternoon didn’t keep away customers looking for flowers, ferns and vegetable plants.
The Greenwood 50 FFA program sold plants propagated and grown by the students on Friday. The sale will continue 10 a.m. until noon, or until sold out, at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center off Northside Drive.
Halie Eubanks, agriculture teacher, said the students are in a horticulture pathway, so most of her classes have a heavy emphasis on plant science. The students started all the plants from plugs, cuttings or seed.
“They started them, they took care of them,” Eubanks said.
Plants available included aloe vera, coleus, vinca, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cantaloupes, watermelon, okra, jalapenos, petunias and Boston ferns.
They also had two school spirit hanging baskets. The “Sound the Horn” basket featured yellow and purple flowers and the “Soaring Eagle” had yellow and black.
Student Kassidy Gravely said one of the biggest things the students learned is trial and error. She mentioned she grew tomato plants for her supervised agriculture experience and that it’s her favorite plant to grow.
Funds from the sale will offset travel and room costs for conventions and camps the students attend. It provides classroom experience in a hands-on way, she said, as well as leadership and personal growth.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.