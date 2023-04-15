A rainy Friday afternoon didn’t keep away customers looking for flowers, ferns and vegetable plants.

The Greenwood 50 FFA program sold plants propagated and grown by the students on Friday. The sale will continue 10 a.m. until noon, or until sold out, at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center off Northside Drive.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.