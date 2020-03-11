State Rep. John McCravy has spent a considerable portion of the two-year session fighting for a bill that is close to his heart, but it might not make it out of the South Carolina Senate.
House Bill 3020, known as the “S.C. Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act,” languishes deep on the Senate’s contested calendar.
Making it out of the Medical Affairs committee and on to the calendar is not enough for McCravy.
“The Senate needs a backbone where they have a wishbone,” the Greenwood Republican said about the bill’s current status.
Unless the Senate votes to make the bill a “special order,” which would move it to the front of the contested calendar, or the lone senator who has requested debate on the bill removes his name, this bill will not survive this session.
McCravy has sponsored other legislation that resides in committee.
House bill 4705 would create a fallen first responder survivor advocate to help families of fallen first responders. It currently is in the House Ways and Means Committee.
House bill 3050 would change how taxes are collected by the Department of Motor Vehicles on car sales, particularly private party transactions. This bill is currently in the House Education and Public Works Committee.