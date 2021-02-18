Ash Wednesday saw the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat bill receive a 79-35 vote on second reading in the state House of Representatives, setting it up for likely passage today.
“At this point, it is pretty much a given that it will pass on third reading tomorrow,” state Rep. John McCravy said Wednesday.
The Greenwood Republican was joined by other Lakelands Republicans — Reps. Craig Gagnon of Abbeville and Stewart Jones of Laurens — in supporting the bill while Greenwood’s lone Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Anne Parks, opposed the legislation.
McCravy said Gov. Henry McMaster might come to the lobby of the State House to sign the bill once it passes.
“This is such a team effort,” McCravy said.
McCravy was among those who spoke on the bill. He chronicled how this legislation got started.
When the House Family Caucus first met, its members ranked anti-abortion legislation as the No. 1 priority, McCravy said.
He recounted when he first learned Iowa passed a similar bill to S. 1 and listening to the Iowa governor speak on the bill.
“We understand when life starts and we understand when life stops,” McCravy said on the House floor.
McCravy, who sponsored a similar bill during the previous session, became choked up as he spoke about the bill.
“It’s within our grasp today — on Ash Wednesday — to show what South Carolina stands for,” McCravy said.
McCravy received a standing ovation after Rep. David Hiott, R-Pickens, being praised McCravy for his work on the bill.
“This has been your passion since you got here,” Hiott said.
When debate began in House, Rep. Todd Rutherford, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, announced the caucus would leave the chamber until debate ended.
“We do not have time to debate unconstitutional abortion bans,” Rutherford said in a press release. “Providing COVID relief and improving the vaccination rollout should be our priority right now.”
Parks was among the representatives that walked out.
“I have been opposed to this bill since it came out,” Parks said.
She said she thinks the bill is sexist.
“Nowhere in the bill does it hold the father of the child accountable for anything,” Parks said. “Women don’t make babies by themselves, so why is all the responsibility being put on the women and the women not being able to make a choice about her own body?”
Few Democrats remained in the chamber to take up amendments which were subsequently tabled.
Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, remained in the House chamber to argue in favor of his amendments, which were each tabled by voice votes.
Rep. Jonathan Hill, R-Anderson, requested the debate and argued against the bill because it includes exceptions for rape and incest. Later, Hill stormed out of the chamber throwing amendments he had intended to file into the air.
“That’s not how we act,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said.
Lucas reminded representatives that the sergeant at arms will remove them from the chamber if they engage “in such childish behavior.”
Democrats returned, and before the final vote was taken, Rep. John King, D-York, asked for the bill to be read. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill invoked a rarely used rule that requires all members to be seated in the House during the reading of the bill. Representatives not in the chamber who have not been excused by the speaker must be sought by the sergeant at arms and brought to the chamber. The sergeant at arms may call upon the state Highway Patrol to assist in retrieving lawmakers.
The doors to the chamber were locked and representatives were not allowed to leave unless permitted by the speaker, per House rule 3.9.
Parks said the rule is not invoked often.
After the bill was read aloud by the reading clerk, Lucas called for members to vote on the electronic board, which led to the bill passing on second reading.
The bill started in the state Senate and was referred to the Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee. A subcommittee voted 3-2 to refer it to the full committee, which voted 9-8 to send it to the floor on Jan. 25. Republican Billy Garrett, Greenwood’s recently elected state senator, cast the deciding vote in the committee.
The state Senate approved the bill on third reading by a vote of 30-13 three days later. The vote saw a member from each party vote in opposition with other members of their party. Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, voted against the bill while Sen. Kent Williams, D-Marion, voted for it.
The bill was then read in the state House and referred to the Judiciary committee. After having a hearing on the bill, the Constitutional Laws subcommittee sent it to the full committee on a 3-2 party-line vote.
The full House Judiciary Committee voted 15-8 along party lines to send it to the House floor with a favorable report.
The bill will need to pass one more vote on third reading before it will head to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk. McMaster signaled that he would sign the bill.