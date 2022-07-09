A successful South Carolina Festival of Discovery wouldn’t be possible without the many hands working behind the scenes to make it all happen.
Long before the grills are fired up and musicians are plugged in, it’s all hands on deck for city staff, firefighters, police, and volunteers — from setting up tents and preparing wristbands to making sure barricades are in place.
“People always say we have a hard job. Public works is one of the hardest working groups for all the work they do setting up tents, putting everything together and keeping Greenwood beautiful,” said Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin. “City employees working to bring in ice trucks, different stuff to prepare. The funniest thing is, Lara Hudson (Uptown Community Development Director), by Monday she’s working on next year’s festival. They do a great job and we’re looking forward to it.”
For the duration of the festival, Chaudoin added that nobody really has a day off.
“There’s probably not any department within the City that has a day off these couple of days,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have some of the best people in all of our departments – from fire to public works. It’s amazing to see. It’s like a well-oiled machine.”
While the city has some volunteers that help keep the event running for its thousands of visitors, Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas said city staff members are the key.
“It’s very much a community event, from a staff perspective,” he said. “It’s very much a team-building event. You get to see instantly the fruits of your labor.”
On Thursday, Thomas was out filling coolers with water bottles and ice alongside the city’s firefighters. The city fire department has a fire safety house in Uptown during the festival to teach guests about fire safety and provide cold water and a place to cool down.
“Our first priority is life safety out here,” Fire Marshall Travis Lathren said.
Firefighters work the festival so they’re available on site as first responders. They use utility terrain vehicles to travel through the blocked-off Uptown and have equipment necessary to douse any potential cooking fires. They help the public works staff erect traffic barriers and help shuttle barbecue teams and their equipment when needed.
“Once we shut the roads down, they’re not able to bring their trucks in,” Lathren said. “We tear everything down Sunday, but the next morning we’re right back at it. We’re tired, absolutely, but we’re ready and excited to start planning for the next year.”