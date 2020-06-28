NINETY SIX — From the beds of trucks, inside cars or in lawn chairs plopped down in parking lots, the town of Ninety Six came out Saturday night to see the show.
The S.C. Festival of Stars might have had its vendors and amusement rides canceled, but the fireworks show went on. COVID-19 restrictions and risks led town officials to cancel the other parts of the festival, but dozens of families packed the parking lots around the town park to catch a clear view of the skies.
Jennifer Gilchrist said her family was glad for the chance to get out of the house and enjoy the show in a safe manner.
“We’ve all been cooped up, and this is a good way to get out and stay in our cars to social distance,” she said.
Her family was seated in the bed of a truck in the parking lot beside Temple Baptist Church. Not far was the Rodgers family, who gathered with some other relatives. April Rodgers said her daughters wanted to have a sleepover, and part of the deal was watching the fireworks before heading home.
Keith and Twila Creech said they had come to the festival in past years, and Twila was a bit disappointed that the children wouldn’t have the rides and attractions to enjoy. Still, she said it was nice to see children running around and playing outdoors.
Some families brought their own firecrackers. Others just had their cellphones out to record the big show. The fireworks started at about 9:45 p.m., booming over the town’s mill village. The grand finale elicited some whistles and cheers, and put smiles on faces.