After a year of dialing things back, the South Carolina Festival of Stars is back to its roots — live music, thrilling rides and the iconic fireworks display.
“I’m so glad that the excitement is back, the patriotism is in full swing and everyone we’ve asked is supporting this event,” said Ninety Six Tourism Director Margie Blalock. “We’re going to paint this town red, white and blue.”
The town’s annual festival was reeled back to only a fireworks display last year, during the summer spike in COVID-19 cases. This year, Blalock said the town parade is back, along with live concerts, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and a car show.
The carnival attractions, provided by Anderson-based Midway Rides Unlimited, will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting June 23, and will run from noon to midnight June 26.
The June 26 main festival day kicks off at 10 a.m., with vendors opening in the town park and a car cruise-in along Main Street, put together by Fortner Motor Co. and the Greenwood Rock N Roll Cruisers. At 11 a.m., the patriot parade is free to enter for anyone willing to decorate any vehicle or walk in the parade wearing red, white and blue.
Blalock said she’s excited to see the crafts for sale all day from vendors in the town park.
“All these crafts vendors had all year during the pandemic to make things and hone their creative skills,” she said.
Starting at 1:30, the main stage near the town park will host five bands — including headliner and former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Benton Blount — and other entertainers. The Time Pirates take the stage at 1:30 p.m. bringing some nostalgic tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s, then Surrender Cobra takes the stage at 3 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., WSPA’s Jack Roper will perform a magic show, followed by steel drum band Pantasia at 5 p.m. Recording artist Karen Lewis plays at 6:30 p.m., before Sam the Clown brings his experience as a Ringling Brothers entertainer at 7 p.m.
Finally, Benji Greeson of WZLA will introduce Blount at about 8 p.m. Blount was a top-10 finalist in season 10 of “America’s Got Talent,” and brings country, rock and gospel-inspired tunes to the main stage.
“He’s an all-around awesome entertainer,” Blalock said. “It’s going to be a high-energy show, he’s just a good ol’ country boy.”
Finally, the fireworks are set to go off at 9:45 p.m., weather permitting, but Blalock said all the other activities are set to continue rain or shine.
“This is what’s so exciting — we were only going to do the fireworks this year,” she said, “but we had so much positive feedback and requests from the community that we had to have this festival.”
The passion and patriotism is back, she said, but the town still wants people to be safe. All the events are outdoors, and town officials are encouraging people to practice social distancing. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be available.