The Festival of Flowers is under new management.
Stephen Gilbert, executive director at the Greenwood Community Theatre, will be taking the reins as a contractor to run this year’s festival.
Gilbert will be working hand-in-hand with the festival’s co-chairs, Susan Jackson and Nicole Munnerlyn, to run the Chamber’s largest annual event. The Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce board voted Thursday after nearly an hour in executive session to contract with Gilbert to run the festival, taking it off the Chamber staff’s plate.
Gilbert will be paid $19 an hour for his work, capped at $3,000 a month until the work is done. This contract was approved by the board members present without opposition.
Board member and workforce development head Jim Medford led the meeting Thursday because board chairperson Kristen Manske was out of town.
“It’s a very involved, very extensive amount of work with volunteers, and it takes almost a full-time position to do that,” Medford said. “Historically it was Ellesor Holder, historically it was Kay Self before that. We’ve gotten away from that the last couple of years.”
But the Chamber has shifted its focus and is in the midst of a staffing shortage that led to the decision to contract out the Festival of Flowers’ management again. Gilbert met with the festival co-chairs, city staff and former Chamber Vice President of Finance and Operations Fiely Novilla following the Chamber board’s decision to kick-start discussions on the festival.
This is what the festival’s future will look like, Medford said. This isn’t a one-off decision, but something they’re looking to do for future festivals.
“It’s a massive undertaking,” he said. “When it comes to the Festival of Flowers, on paper it looks like it’s a pretty decent number, but when you look at all the man hours, staff hours and all the efforts and things that go into getting it to that, if you did really true cost accounting, I don’t know what that number really will look like.”
When chamber President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan was hired at the end of 2019, she stepped into a Chamber in flux. The organization has since changed its priorities from organizing networking events and professional mixers to prioritizing workforce development. Medford said it made sense to the board to contract a single person to manage the festival while the Chamber staff focuses on other priorities.
“It does pull all of our resources, all of the staff, all of the volunteers to be a very well-coordinated piece,” Heegan said. “The Chamber is still very much involved in making sure that we have all of the supplies on hand and ready, to make sure we get the volunteers scheduled, to make sure everyone is clear on their duties.”
With the festival’s main weekend about six weeks away, Medford said Heegan needs to spend her time bringing new staff on board. Since she was hired, the Chamber split ways with David Dougherty, who handled community development. Raven Moss left an administrative assistant role there for a job at Piedmont Technical College, and Keith Jameson left a role managing chamber memberships.
Heegan has hired someone to handle member services and is hiring a marketing communications specialist, along with looking for an administrative assistant. She also said in the past three months the Chamber has grown by a total of 15 new members, gaining 21 while losing six. Its governance committee has been in the process of renewing and updating the Chamber’s bylaws, and in a two-hour meeting managed to get halfway through the organization’s governing rules.
The Chamber is getting some additional help, as its board also voted to contract with Manley Garvin for accounting services. Novilla was handling the accounting previously, and the Chamber has multiple accounts to keep balanced. Medford said without someone in Novilla’s role currently, the cost of contracting accounting out is a 36% savings over paying that salary.
The contract with Manley Garvin is not to exceed $36,000 a year for accounting services, and the board voted to approve the contract with no opposition.
Behind the scenes, Medford said Manske and he are working to smooth over some “angst” sparked between Heegan and members of the Chamber’s committees and branching organizations. He said he and other members of the executive committee had received calls citing complaints of managerial overreach.
“We have to make sure we’re dealing with hard evidence of issues, instead of just hearsay,” Medford said. “In fairness to Barbara Ann, she came to the Chamber at a time when there was a lot of political division because the (Greenwood Partnership Alliance) had just been dissolved and Greenwood Together was being formed.”
After meeting with Heegan and executive committee members, they decided to give more autonomy to groups under the Chamber’s oversight, such as Greenwood Young Professionals, the Women’s Leadership Council and others.
“We’re going to let these groups, as they have historically, organize themselves,” Medford said. “Our focus is going to be righting the ship right now, then doing the right thing for all parties involved.”