Success wasn’t guaranteed — Greenwood officials who planned the past summer’s S.C. Festival of Discovery and Blues Cruise weren’t sure they’d see the expected crowds after the festival’s hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We really weren’t sure what to expect, to be honest,” Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said. “We thought people were ready to go back out. We expected there to be crowds, but we didn’t expect there to be record crowds.”
But this year’s Festival of Discovery had an economic footprint of $2.6 million, $100,000 more than the last festival in 2019.
The Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. estimated about 39,000 people flocked to Uptown for barbecue and soulful blues music from July 8 through 10. Using figures provided by the Southeastern Tourism Society and Discover Greenwood to estimate the average size of groups and how much each group spent, the UGDC report said those who attended spent about $2,028,000 at the festival.
Discover Greenwood and a travel research report showed Greenwood’s 780 lodging accommodations were about 82% occupied during the festival, bringing in about $229,000 in hotel revenue, along with all associated taxes.
There’s also about $49,550 festival organizers reinvested into local and area businesses.
“The reason the festival even started was to promote our economy,” Hudson said. “Any time that we can buy locally, rent locally or get local services, we’re going to do that.”
Officials held off on hosting a festival in 2020, as COVID-19 case numbers rose that summer. In preparing for this year’s festival, Hudson said they prepared by spacing teams out more and setting up spaces that would spread the crowd out. With crowds in Uptown, however, she said it’s not easy to spread people out.
Hudson said in planning next year’s festival, they’ll look again at how events and attractions were spread out. Having a second stage for musical acts and vendors at the Uptown Market required blocking Maxwell Avenue, which Hudson said affected some area businesses.
Officials are still evaluating what to do differently next year, while they plan for the next Festival of Discovery on July 7-9, 2022.
“We’ll always try to be bigger and better,” Hudson said.