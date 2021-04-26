HODGES — Can’t stop the party!
Thousands of people broke out of pandemic cocoons to to converge on the Hodges Outdoor Festival
The Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department’s first spring festival began with a soft opening Thursday evening. Things really kicked off Friday evening and continued through Sunday, despite a slow down in activity on Saturday because of the rain.
Up to 5,000 people crowded the festival site. Tami Baber, vice president and events coordinator, said the estimate was based on the number of cars and how far out families had to park. At 8:30 and 9 p.m., volunteers were still parking cars and some of them missed supper because they were so busy. The festival closed at 10 p.m.
Food vendors were surprised as Baber said several of them indicated they expected around 1,500 attendees. On Friday night, nearly every food truck ran out of food.
“I look on that as a positive. That’s a good problem to have,” Baber said.
Officials with the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department had a fundraising goal of $2,000. Although exact figures aren’t in, Baber expects the total to exceed $5,000.
Several people visited the fire department to offer donations, Baber said, who lauded the support from the community and the festival’s sponsors.
Hodges had to cancel its fall festival because of COVID-19. Baber said the goal was to have a smaller festival in the spring and the fall. In March, the spring festival started snowballing. “There’s no turning back now,”
“With things opening back up, I wholeheartedly believe that was a big factor in the success on Friday night,” she said. “People are itching to get out and live again.”
People, both young and old, aimed to squeeze in as much fun as possible, especially given the threat of rain on Saturday. Arizona Ballew of Greenwood survived riding a mechanical bull.
“It was very entertaining and very terrifying at the same time,” she said, adding that by 6 p.m., she had already been on five rides.
Some riders weren’t all that successful. The ride attendant helped several girls and young children get on the mechanical bull by offering them a knee to step up and over. Later in the evening, he asked older riders if they wanted “woman’s speed or man’s speed” and after one rider fell, yelled out “Clean up on aisle 7!”
Another girl, who strapped into a ride called the Wind Glider, bragged that she had been on the ride 40 times. Riders lie prone similar to Superman in flight in a metal cage. And then it was “Up, up and away.” After a few minutes of soaring up and down in circles, a few riders had no trouble finding the ground. They kept falling onto it.
The threat of rain was on Cheryl Phillips’ mind as she escorted her grandchildren through the maze of rides and game booths.
“We need the rain bad, but I hope we miss it,” she said after her grandchildren won prizes in a dart-throwing contest and ignored the barker’s offer to continue playing to trade up to larger plush toys.
The largest plush toy was a gigantic Dalmatian offered in a drawing. Tammy Ashley had the winning ticket. The Dalmatian was nearly as big as she was. Her plans for it: “I have two granddaughters.”
All kinds of food were available from the usual hotdogs and hamburgers to gyros along with other Greek-themed meals and fried Oreos. Baber said vendors came from as far away as Hendersonville, N.C., and Charleston.
One man sat down at the perimeter to watch the crowds go by while enjoying a creamy drink from a hollowed-out pineapple.
It was a nice crowd — better than expected, he said, while acknowledging the drink came from a business operated by a relative. Echoing a common refrain, he said people are anxious to get out.
One diner ordered a gigantic banana split. When someone commented on the dish, the vendor said “I will not be responsible for any diabetic shock that occurs at this festival.”
Several musical groups entertained the crowds, and by 9 p.m., people started showing off their moves. When the Jake Bartley Band played Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” Martha and Billy Hyde remembered what it was like to be in their 20s again.
“We love this band,” Martha said.