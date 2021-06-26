There’s no time to panic — when Ware Shoals Police Officer Kyle Beasley arrived on scene to investigate a call of an unresponsive woman, he found her catatonic.
“She was wrapped in a blanket on the couch,” he said. “Looking at her face, she was already turning blue.”
Two men were there with her trying to wake her, but they didn’t know how to do CPR. Beasley placed her on the floor and started chest compressions. Two or three minutes passed as he pumped at her heart.
“I was feeling a little nervous about it,” he said. “I had to keep going, keep going.”
Suddenly, her hand lurched up and gripped Beasley’s arm as her eyes rolled back. She was conscious, though still acting strangely. Fire rescue arrived and started her on oxygen, then took her to get treatment for what appeared to be an overdose.
“To be honest, I believe I just got lucky that I got there when I did to start chest compressions,” Beasley said. “You don’t always know what’s happening when you get on a scene. You don’t know it’s an overdose.”
As of Tuesday, 22 people had died of drug overdoses in Greenwood County this year. Further investigation showed 14 of them were confirmed to have used fentanyl, a potent synthetic opiate used to treat severe pain, typically in cancer patients. In 2020, Greenwood saw 31 drug-related deaths, said county Coroner Sonny Cox, as opposed to the 14 deaths in 2019.
“Just about all of our overdose calls are fentanyl related,” said Greenwood Police Department detective Capt. Jamie Lovett. “Fentanyl is definitely more prevalent now than it has been in the past.”
Police are seeing more drug dealers using fentanyl themselves.
“You’ll always have people who sell marijuana who smoke marijuana, but people who sold crack didn’t smoke crack when I was investigating that,” Lovett said. “It has destroyed families. It’s hard to sit there and watch families go through it. I’ve seen children have to bury their parents and parents have to bury their children.”
The issue with fentanyl that has caused so many overdoses is how it’s being made and used. Drug traffickers are using pill presses to press powdered heroin and fentanyl into tablets that mimic prescription opiates and other pills. Sometimes the people buying them think they’re oxycodone pills, but even if the drug user knows the pills contain fentanyl, the dosage often isn’t known.
That’s why nearly every police officer and EMS staffer carries Narcan, a nasal spray of the drug naloxone, which blocks opioid receptors in the nervous system and can counteract an overdose from opiate use.
“We steadily replace our Narcan supply, because we use it every week,” said Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin. “We go to a lot of homes with overdoses and we see they have Narcan there already.”
The addiction treatment and prevention staff at Cornerstone have been giving out more Narcan lately as well. Outpatient Services Director Barbara Robinson said the staff gives Narcan to people concerned they or someone they know might experience an overdose from opiates. Robinson said they don’t ask clients about the specifics of their drug use, but the staff often hears from people about pressed pills.
In the past year, Cornerstone has seen an increase in the number of people seeking help with addiction, and Cornerstone has worked to increase the number of group sessions they organize.
“We keep saying it’s seasonal, it’s going to slow up, but it’s not slowing up,” Robinson said.
Cornerstone provides outpatient treatment, counseling and preventative services for people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Robinson said they’ve also worked with Greenwood Treatment Specialists to connect people with Suboxone treatments — an opioid sometimes used in treating certain drug addictions.
Cornerstone’s Greenwood office, at 1612 Rivers St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information on their services, call 864-227-1001 or visit cornerstonecares.org.
The Faith Home has provided free treatment and counseling to people in need in Greenwood since it was established in 1966.
“It is tough right now,” said General Manager James Gowan. “We have had an influx of people. The main thing that’s killing our community right now is fentanyl.”
The waiting list at Faith Home is growing, with 75 to 100 people already waiting for a bed there. Gowan said that long waiting list doesn’t mean a long wait time, however — with more than 100 beds across multiple campuses, he said people complete treatment often enough for the waiting list to take about two or three weeks.
Faith Home uses a spiritual approach to addiction treatment, combined with a 12-step program. People coming for treatment stay at a Faith Home campus for eight weeks of inpatient treatment with certified addiction counselors at no charge. Gowan said the staff there work alongside Cornerstone to help provide the resources people need to change their lives.
Faith Home is open 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day at 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood. For information on its services, call 864-223-0694 or visit faithhomegwd.net.
Oaks Recovery Center, which operates a 72-bed residential recovery facility at 711 E. Scotch Cross Road, Greenwood, currently provides addiction treatment for men. Most residents aren’t locals but people referred to Oaks from a 50-mile radius or out of state, said Kimberly Ready, who co-founded Oaks with husband Brian. Their recovery programs are followed up with an in-house vocational program to help people get back into the job market and transitions to aftercare living.
“Just because you complete the program, that’s just the first phase in recovery,” Ready said. “I really believe strongly that we in Greenwood need a safe place where like-minded people can get together.”
The Oaks management recently acquired property from the former Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home, and is hoping to expand services to women. For more on Oaks, call 864-538-4569, or visit oaksrecovery.org
She said those struggling with addiction in Greenwood need compassion and understanding from those around them. It’s a journey with no end, she said. Drug use often covers up underlying pain or feelings the user doesn’t understand and can’t cope with, and it’s not useful to wait for them to hit “rock bottom,” because often that’s a coffin, Ready said.
“It really is a brain disorder, a thinking disorder. It’s not the person that should be villainized, it’s the disease,” she said. “I really believe there’s always hope for somebody. As long as you’re breathing, there’s hope.”