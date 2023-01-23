In 1979, Doug Kauffmann read the book “Rich Christians in the Age of Hunger,” by theology professor Ron Sider.
The popular book had an impact on how Christians view poverty and hunger, and it certainly left a lasting impression on Kauffmann.
“It totally enhanced my view beyond just the spiritual dimension to meeting the total needs of a person,” Kauffmann said. “I have a big world vision to help wherever I can in hunger.”
Kauffmann, the meal packaging coordinator with the Rotary Club of Greenwood, joined many others on Saturday at Greenwood Presbyterian Church to package meals for people facing food insecurity. Volunteers prepared more than 22,000 meals for use by Rise Against Hunger, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that has distributed more than 400 million meals worldwide since 2005. The food is distributed through partner agencies such as schools, hospitals, ministries and senior organizations.
The event was primarily sponsored by the Rotary Club of Greenwood, with assistance from the Emerald City Rotary Club. Rotary Interact clubs at Greenwood and Emerald high schools and Greenwood Christian School, as well as the Rotaract Club of Lander University, assisted. The youth and staff from Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries also volunteered, as did Boy Scout Troop 312 and other groups.
The Rotary Club of Greenwood has been conducting meal-packing events for more than 12 years. This is the first since 2021 because of COVID. The club has packaged about 300,000 meals through the years.
“It’s part of our Rotary mission, which is to do good in the world,” Kauffman said.
Rotarians won’t know for a few weeks where their specific meals will go internationally. Rise Against Hunger will inform them once meals have been shipped. In the past, meals have gone to places such as Vietnam, Haiti, Ghana and other West African locations.
Diana Johnson, with the Emerald City Rotary Club, was participating in her third Rise Against Hunger event.
“It’s such a good cause,” Johnson said. “It provides food for many people, whether it’s in our community or outside our community. You know, Rotary is service above self. So, we’re always trying to engage in that.”
Johnson said the event is a lot of fun.
“It’s a lot of work, but, with most events, there’s a lot of work to make it happen,” she said. “It’s a lot of fellowship, a lot of friendship and a lot of purpose.”
Meals are packed with dry ingredients that have a substantial shelf life but, when they are used, they can be made into a soup or stew. The meals are nutritious and are largely given to school-age children for lunches.
This was Debrah Miller’s first time participating.
“I think it’s awesome — as much hunger and poverty as there is in the world,” she said. “I think it’s a worthwhile project to do, especially for the Rotary, which is, you know, bent on service.”
Hilary Robles, partnership manager for Rise Against Hunger, was on hand to help coordinate the event. She attends many events across the Southeast. She said she plans events and works out the logistics.
“I believe it’s a great way for groups to get involved,” Robles said. “It’s a great community engagement because there’s no age restriction. So, everybody will come together. The impact is far-reaching. We are all about creating sustainability and not dependability. Everyone can come together for a great cause. There’s power in numbers. We can help people who are starving. That’s a great reason for communities to get involved.”