Calling all Feebs.
A group of old rockers is putting out the call for nostalgic musicians who want to jam together. Feebstock: It’s Woodstock for the old and feeble, the kind of people Tommy Bryan calls “Feebs.” At 70 years old, he’s using the term affectionately.
“Back in the day, every neighborhood had garage bands in basements. Some of us played into high school and college, then dropped off,” Bryan said. “Some of us haven’t stopped playing since the ‘60s.”
You’re never too old to rock and roll, that’s the spirit of Feebstock. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Sports Break, 114 Crosscreek Connector, three host bands will be playing their sets. Then the musicians will provide backing for any musician age 50 or older who wants to take the mic. Everyone is welcome, Bryan said, as the concert is free, though they’re asking for donations for the Pathway House of Greenwood.
“I live in Greenville now, but I grew up in Greenwood playing music down there,” Bryan said. “Even now when we play people always come up and say ‘Yeah, I used to play in a band,’ or ‘We remember you playing at this high school dance.’”
In talking with other area musicians, Bryan said they had the idea for a concert to relive the glory days and remember how timeless their old-school sound is.
“Tommy had pitched it to me, getting together with some of the old guys,” said Ricky Arnold, drummer for The Magic Band. “It turned out to be a little jam-fest to start with, then Steve Eddy had the idea for making it a fundraiser.”
Arnold said the event grew with its own momentum, and soon the pieces fell into place. At 65 years old, Arnold said he’s been playing drums since he was 12 — which was 53 years ago. He started in his first band at 14 in Southern Delegation Band, an eight-piece horn band.
“They had to pick me up to take me to a gig to play, and they’d have to convince my mother,” he said with a laugh.
Arnold remembered a friend putting him up in a shed so he could practice the drums without upsetting his parents. In 1973 he auditioned for The Swingin’ Medallions, and in ‘79 started The Magic Band with a keyboard-playing friend of his. Most of his current bandmates have been with him for at least 25 years.
Bryan said when you’ve played gigs for that many years, you eventually share the stage with younger musicians who grew up in another generation. These young bucks often offer to help unload equipment and instruments for them.
“I have to tell them, I’m not that feeble yet,” he said. “So that’s where ‘feeb’ comes from, I shorten it to ‘feeb.’ Can some of us old feebs hop on stage with you?”
The 68-year-old Eddy, who plays in the Lockaby Eddy Band, said he was laid up and unable to play guitar for three years from arthritis and carpal tunnel. When he returned to playing live, he noticed people from his generation weren’t coming to shows. The bands started playing too late.
That’s part of why Saturday’s show starts at 6 p.m. — so everyone can get home in time for the nightly news.
For a lot of these old-timers, they want to be able to get nostalgic with their fellow musicians about the tunes that made them pick up an instrument in the first place. Bryan remembered The Beatles’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964 inspiring every boy on his block to pick up a guitar. For Eddy, his dad came home with a 45 record with their single “I Want to Hold Your Hand” on it; he dropped the drums and picked up a guitar the next day. Arnold’s sister was 10 years older than him, and her records spurred him to take guitar lessons.
“Getting nostalgic like this, it’s like therapy Geritol,” Arnold said. “Instead of drinking Geritol, you just play it.”
The Magic Band, Dubie’s Brothers and the Lockaby Eddy Band will be providing the backing for anyone who steps up to the mic Saturday, Bryan said. It’s a chance to relive the glory days, and he said Sports Break’s sound system, lighting and a stage with steps that are easy to climb make it easy, even for the “feebs.”
“If you’re on a walker or cane, we’ll have people who can help you up,” he said.