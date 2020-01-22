Authorities have decided to resume prosecution against a woman accused of diluting spices sold to the Federal Bureau of Prisons after they say she failed to abide by the terms set for pretrial diversion.
This decision follows the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina filing a lawsuit against the woman, her company — FlavorPros LLC — and affiliated business Artisan Foods LLC.
Charlene Brach, of Warren, New Jersey, was indicted in August 2018, on three federal counts of aiding and abetting the adulteration or misbranding of any food or drug and one count of theft of public money on allegations she sold $13,008.50 in diluted spices to medium-security Federal Correctional Institution, Edgefield.
The lawsuit and criminal counts were filed in the Greenwood Division, which covers Greenwood and surrounding counties, because of the Edgefield connection. The division does not have its own federal courthouse.
On Feb. 5, 2019, U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. accepted a restitution order on a pretrial diversion, which would allow Brach’s charges to be dropped if she abides by the terms of the program. In that order, Brach agreed to repay the $13,008.50 to the Bureau of Prisons.
However, federal prosecutors say she’s violated the agreement of her pretrial diversion and Coggins granted their request on Jan. 6 to reopen prosecution.
Four days earlier, Coggins approved a request by Columbia-based lawyer Mary Claire Hall to withdraw as Brach’s attorney. No new attorney is listed on PACER, an online gateway for federal court documents, and it is unclear if she has legal representation in either case.
In a lawsuit filed in November under the False Claims Act, prosecutors allege FlavorPros LLC won more than $500,000 in contracts by underbidding, then cutting their seasonings with flour, starch and other fillers.
The complaint alleges FlavorPros submitted at least 202 fraudulent claims to more than 80 federal prisons, receiving no less than $530,254.35 for the diluted spices from 2011 to 2017.
According to the filing, the FDA Forensic Chemistry Center tested samples of three spices FlavorPros sent to the Edgefield prison and found “that the cinnamon provided by FlavorPros contained on average 66% additives of carbohydrate-like material such as dextrin, maltodextrin, starch, or flour. The garlic powder was on average 64% additives of carbohydrate-like material such as starch and flour along with fatty acid ester oil material. The black pepper was on average 57% additives of carbohydrate-like material such as dextrin, maltodextrin, and starch.”
After the federal prison system cut ties with FlavorPros, affiliated Artisan Foods LLC won a contract to supply salad dressing to Federal Medical Center, Rochester in Minnesota.
The company sold Creamy Italian dressing to the Minnesota facility in October 2018 was labeled Artisan Foods with an October 2019 expiration date. Authorities say they discovered those labels hid earlier ones that showed the dressing was from FlavorPros and had a “best by” date of July 2018.
“Artisan Foods not only disguised the source of the dressing, but Artisan Foods also doctored the ‘best by’ date to conceal that the salad dressing was expired,” prosecutors said in the filing.
Neither company has filed a response to the lawsuit. Brach denied guilt when the Post and Courier reached her in November.
In a letter that uses the Comic Sans typeface, Brach wrote to U.S. Assistant Attorney Elizabeth C. Warren to say she could not answer the complaint within 21 days as ordered in the summons.
“Unfortunately, I cannot answer in 21 days as I do not know what I am answering as I do not have these documents. I have asked the Office of the Inspector General to notify you, but I don’t know if they did.”
Brach said she’s asked the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General in Trenton, New Jersey, for copies of all documents in the civil case.
The letter, which was dated Nov. 26 and marked received on Dec. 10, is the most recent filing in the case.