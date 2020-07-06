Frank Langley is in the business of making parties pop.
He and his 13-year-old son, Duck, own a fireworks stand. Friday afternoon they were busy packing paper bags full of bottle rockets, mortar kits, fire crackers, Roman candles and all styles and sizes of fireworks.
“I like to make people laugh and make them happy,” Frank said from behind the counter. “I’ve seen people come up here in a bad mood, but by the time they’re done getting fireworks from me I’ve got to make them smile.”
On Friday, the bright, red and yellow wooden stand they sell from was planted at the edge of the Jerry’s Floral Shop parking lot, facing the intersection of East Cambridge Avenue and Bypass 25 NE. It offered little more than shade for the Langley pair from the summer heat, but that didn’t slow them down.
When a customer walked up, Duck was quick to ask how he could help while his dad tended to other shoppers. People perused the colorful casings and loud labels, picking out items by sight. Others walked up and asked for a specific style, and Frank was quick with a recommendation.
The business is called Crazy Worm’s Fireworks, named by and for Frank’s father, who started the business about three decades ago. He’d earned the nickname “Wormy” earlier in life, and carried it into the business with “Crazy Worm.”
“We have a real good passion for fireworks,” Frank said. “If you’re a Langley, when you’re old enough to walk you’re old enough to do fireworks.”
Frank was Duck’s age when he started helping his father with the business. His dad built the stand they still sell from now. The merchandise comes from the factories and manufacturers, who have a wholesale agreement with vendors like the Langleys. After the season is over, Frank said his unsold wares will go back to the factory, but what happens with the merchandise can vary depending on the arrangement they make.
Their best-selling kits, by far, are mortars. Firing a ball upwards of 150 feet into the air before exploding in a shower of lights, Frank said these kits always feel like big, professional fireworks show in his own backyard.
Duck likes those kits too, along with the smaller novelty firecrackers. They’ve been a staple of celebrations for the Langleys, he said. He loves the business already, and has been helping his dad in one way or another for about three years.
While his dad makes change for a customer, Duck doesn’t have to be asked to help. He’s already reaching up for a paper bag from a shelf above the counter, putting the goods in and making sure to slip in a few sticks used to safely light fireworks from further away.
The two stayed consistently busy, with another customer arriving not long after the last one left.
“I just like to make people smile,” Frank said.